Limited Series Podcast Give Me A Wildfire Speaks To Existential Dread Amid Ecological Threat

Actor-producer Sigrid Sutter captures live sound as her character Jesse in the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area near Ely, MN in August 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring on location, immersive sound captures of the Boundary Waters, the story follows David as he tracks his missing wife, Jesse, an eco-journalist who's gone off the grid while on assignment in Northern Minnesota. Discovering her abandoned field recorder, David sifts through Jesse's voice notes looking for clues: he learns how her research has led to her declining mental health and desperate measures. An intimate thriller, the story asks,“How far would you go to protect something you love?”'Give Me A Wildfire' was written and produced in response to President Trump's promise to“Drill baby, drill!,” and Executive Orders allowing copper sulfide mining in the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area, contaminating water beds, thereby destroying the surrounding ecosystem.“I wanted to address the human cost of this unconscionable legislation, which is again at the forefront under the current administration,” writer Daniel Duren said.The cast is anchored by Chris Ghaffari and Sigrid Sutter, and features acclaimed actors Tina Benko ('Jackie'), Welker White ('Reckless'), and Reed Birney ('The Humans'). The creative team includes director CC Kellogg (Invulnerable Nothings), and consulting producer Alex Barron (New York Times Audio). LA-based Shanelle Productions ('Before the World Set on Fire') is sound designing and completing final mix and edit.“It was a gift to approach our capture with a level of specificity rarely afforded audio drama-recording on location across multiple seasons, as well as fully staging scenes with our talented actors. We hope to transport listeners to these disappearing wild spaces,” Kellogg said.For listening party event details and online release dates, visit givemeawildfire and follow @nonsanscontent on Instagram.Non Sans Content is an independent production company with a focus on artistic integrity, human curation, and female-driven narratives. 'Give Me A Wildfire' is its first offering.

Sigrid Sutter

Non Sans Content

+1 646-939-9845

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.