Conway Chicago Ignite A Bold New Era With Debut Single 'Still Dreaming'

Conway Chicago ignites a new era with emotionally charged debut single 'Still Dreaming,' blending pop-punk roots with raw, modern indie-rock energy.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago-based alt-rock outfit Conway Chicago is set to ignite a bold new chapter with their emotionally charged debut single,“Still Dreaming”, out on May 9, alongside a striking official music video. The track, released under NCMG World and distributed by Sony's The Orchard, introduces the world to Conway Chicago's raw emotional energy, sharp songwriting, and undeniable musical chemistry.At its heart,“Still Dreaming” is a love letter to longing, youth, and vulnerability. Anchored by the aching chorus“You keep bringing me back to you / And there's nothing I can do” the track captures that haunting mix of desire and helplessness that lingers long after love fades. While the band pulls from the infectious energy of early-2000s pop-punk and the dreamy pull of modern indie-rock,“Still Dreaming” stands firmly on its own-a moment of raw emotion, delivered with disarming sincerity and sonic clarity. Conway Chicago isn't merely riding a wave of nostalgia-they're shaping something familiar into something wholly their own. Refreshingly new, deeply personal, and undeniably catchy.For lead vocalist and songwriter Aidan Hargis, the song is deeply personal-a reflection of love's bittersweet pull.“The song has a sense of resignation to it, but at the same time, it's a recognition of the kind of love that's hard to forget, even when you try,” Aidan shares.“It's one of those emotions that hits you in a way you can't explain, and I think that's something everyone can relate to.”The song marks the first release for Conway Chicago under their partnership with NCMG World, a move that has already had a profound impact on the band's creative process. Aidan elaborates,“Having the backing and the support of NCMG has really influenced our writing and techniques. We've always put 100% into our music before, but this time around, it's like we kicked it up times three. With such an incredible powerhouse backing us, we knew we had to give it our all, and that's exactly what we've done. Every piece, every note, every word-we've put everything into this.”For Zac Johnson, A&R executive at NCMG World, working with Conway Chicago has been a deeply rewarding experience.“Conway Chicago is one of those rare bands that not only has the talent but the humility to learn and the hunger to work,” Zac says.“From day one, they've followed direction, refined their craft, and poured everything into this project. Their work ethic has been extraordinary, and it's reflected in the quality of this single.”Conway Chicago's journey has always been about perseverance and staying true to themselves. Born and raised in Chicago, the band's identity is rooted in the gritty, heartfelt energy of the Midwest. From their earliest performances to the writing of“Still Dreaming”, their music has always been a reflection of their personal struggles and triumphs. Aidan describes their approach:“From the music to our live shows, it's always about pushing through obstacles and overcoming limitations. We wear our hearts on our sleeves, and this project is a testament to that. It's us-raw, real, and all in.”“Still Dreaming” is also a glimpse into Conway Chicago's next big step-an upcoming EP, set for release later this year. Reflecting on the project, Aidan shares:“I've been writing songs for more of my life than I haven't, and I can say without any doubt that this EP is the best and most cohesive thing I've ever come up with. Every song did exactly what I had hoped it would do. Every piece fell into place. Every line is a story, and every note is a painting.”Though“Still Dreaming” is just the beginning, it's already clear that Conway Chicago is poised for something big. The song, with its aching honesty and powerful melodies, is an introduction to a band ready to break through and make a lasting impact.Whether it's the moody emotional pull of“Still Dreaming” or the next chapter in their musical journey, Conway Chicago is giving listeners a reason to care, to connect, and to keep coming back.“Still Dreaming” will be available on all major streaming platforms on May 9, with the official music video premiering the same day.

