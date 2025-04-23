Catalyst Mines Announces Breakthrough Chromium Results In Recent Exploration Campaign In Morocco

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CASABLANCA, ON, MOROCCO, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Catalyst Mines Inc. reports outstanding results and findings from its Spring 2025 trench sampling campaign at the Amasine Project, located in the Siroua region of Morocco.Results confirm the presence of exceptionally high-grade chromium mineralization, supported by significant cobalt and nickel anomalies, marking a major milestone in the development of this emerging critical minerals project. Specific findings include:Chromium concentrations peaking at 270,350 ppm, with an average of 10,880 ppm across sampled trenches, confirming one of the most significant surface chromite discoveries in recent memory.Nickel values averaging 1,481 ppm, reaching up to 3,719 ppm.Cobalt values averaging 102 ppm, with highs of 304 ppm.“These trenching results are nothing short of exceptional,” said Tyler Burpee, CEO of Catalyst Mines Inc.“The scale and grade of the chromite mineralization at the surface positions this project as a serious contender in the global critical minerals supply chain. Our project directly aligns with the world's growing demand for secure, diversified sources of strategic metals used in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications.”The chromite mineralization at Amasine occurs in both massive and disseminated forms, primarily hosted in serpentinite matrices, a geological context favorable for large-scale, open-pit mining. Fieldwork reveals well-defined lenses of high-grade chromite and structurally controlled zones suggesting potential continuity at depth. These findings reinforce significant economic value and confirm high mineral potential with mineralization similar to neighboring mine, Bou Azzer.It's estimated that the Amasine project includes 609 million tonnes of serpentinite-hosted ore, with a preliminary in-ground value exceeding 60 billion USD.“This is a geological system in Morocco with global implications,” said Prof. Mustapha El Gorphi, technical advisor to the project and former chief geologist of the neighboring Bou Azzer mine, 40km to the east.“The chromite textures and associated cobalt-nickel signatures bear strong similarities to Morocco's most productive critical mineral districts, with even greater surface expression at Amasine.”The current phase of exploration includes an aggressive 20-hole, 4,000-meter drill campaign, focused on confirming vertical continuity of the identified anomalies and delineating mineral resources. Advanced GIS-integrated geological modeling and high-resolution sampling methods are supporting this effort in real time.The project has global, strategic implications:Chromite is essential for stainless steel, high-temperature alloys, and military-grade applications.Cobalt and nickel are indispensable critical minerals for batteries, energy, and defense systems.The simultaneous presence of all three critical minerals in one system presents an opportunity for an integrated, high-margin mining operation.Catalyst Mines Inc. is moving swiftly to unlock the full potential of this world-class asset. The company's next steps include:Commencing drill testing of high-priority chromite zones identified in AMS-1 to AMS-18 trenches.Conducting detailed metallurgical analysis and 3D resource modeling.Advancing toward NI 43-101 compliant resource estimation and scoping studies.About Catalyst Mines Inc.: Catalyst Mines Inc. is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on high-grade cobalt, nickel, and chromium assets in Morocco. With a commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and local partnerships, the company is advancing projects that contribute to global strategic metal security and the energy transition.Media Contact:Tyler BurpeeCEO...

Tyler Burpee

Catalyst Mines Inc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.