GEORGINA NUNEZ's HEARTSTOPPING MEMOIR TO CAPTIVATE READERS AT THE L.A. TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS 2025

Roads & Redemption: A memoir of alternative tourism, trickery & murder on the Hippy Trail from Amsterdam to India.

A gripping narrative of peril, trickery, and strength, this haunting account reveals the stark truths of life on the road

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her riveting memoir,“Roads & Redemption: A Memoir of Alternative Tourism, Trickery & Murder on the Hippie Trail from Amsterdam to India,” author Georgina Nunez takes readers on a transformative journey along the legendary Hippie Trail in the 1970s. This tale of survival, treachery, and adventure will be prominently displayed on Inks and Bindings' front shelves during the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025.At eighteen, Gina is ready to take the leap. Having spent her adolescence in a group home, she breaks free from her background and sets out on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. After months of diligently saving every penny, she and her boyfriend, Ide, hop aboard the Magic Bus headed for Goa, in search of sunny skies, spiritual awakening, and the allure of a perfect journey along the renowned path to India.As the bus journeys through Afghanistan, the duo finds themselves in budget hostels, immersing in the vibrant local culture-an intriguing blend of artists and rogues. Their adventure then leads them through the treacherous Khyber Pass to Pakistan, where calamity unfolds. The only thing that needs to be changed is that Ide's money was already stolen in Athens, so Gina runs low on cash in Pakistan-just in time to cross paths with a charming stranger who turns out to be none other than the infamous Charles Sobhraj.Known as the "Bikini Killer" and dubbed the Serpent for his ability to deceive and disappear, Sobhraj offers Gina a lifeline-employment that quickly entangles her in a chilling crusade through allure, treachery, homicide, and entrapment.Born in Amsterdam, author Georgina Nunez, LCSW, grew up in a dysfunctional household, which she chronicles in her debut memoir, "Bearer of Family Secrets and Suspicions." As a practicing psychotherapist, Nunez crafts her writing with the profound understanding of someone who has transformed her personal struggles into instruments for healing.At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 , attendees can find“Roads & Redemption: A Memoir of Alternative Tourism, Trickery & Murder on the Hippie Trail from Amsterdam to India” by Georgina Nunez at the highlighted stands of Inks and Bindings at Booth #930 of the Black Zone. Experience its gripping storytelling and deep psychological exploration directly from April 26th to 27th at the University of Southern California. To know more, check out the official website, or purchase a copy on Amazon . Available in Kindle and paperback formats.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

