Lewis Taulbee's Groundbreaking Podcast, 'Blue Collar Executive,' Surpasses 10 Million Listeners Worldwide

Lewis Taulbee

Best-selling author and entrepreneur hits a global milestone with listeners in six continents, 72 counties, and 1,180 U.S. cities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Collar Executive , a raw, heartfelt, and often humorous podcast, inspires individuals from all walks of life to unlock their full potential. Hosted by best-selling author, inspirational speaker, and commercial real estate expert Lewis Taulbee , the podcast has officially surpassed 10 million listeners, cementing its status as one of the most influential voices in personal and professional development today.

To listen to Blue Collar Executive, visit:

Broadcast in six continents, 72 counties, and more than 1,180 U.S. cities, Blue Collar Executive is more than just a podcast - it's a global movement rooted in work ethic, resilience, and purpose. Through weekly episodes, Taulbee shares timeless wisdom drawn from his humble beginnings, personal journey, and the values instilled in him by generations of hardworking Americans.

“My mom and dad were factory workers. The generations before them were farmers and coal miners,” says Taulbee.“My path took me into the business world, but the foundation of everything I've achieved came from the same blue-collar values I was raised with: strong work ethic, determination, and integrity.”

While Taulbee reached the top levels of executive leadership and built a successful career in commercial real estate, it was the subtle lessons from his quiet, principled father that shaped his philosophy - lessons he now shares with millions of listeners each week.

“My dad was a man of few words,” Taulbee reflects,“but as I navigated my career, I always found the answers I needed in the simple, powerful things he said or did. Those nuggets of wisdom can help anyone reach their full potential, regardless of their starting point.

“It doesn't matter what color your collar is. We all have gifts. We all have a purpose. None more important than another. The goal is to become the best version of ourselves, and that starts with showing up, working hard, and staying true to who we are.”

From factory floors to corner offices, from young dreamers to seasoned professionals, Blue Collar Executive speaks to anyone seeking meaning, success, and fulfillment. With plans for video content, live events, and a mentorship platform in the works, the journey is just getting started. In addition to hosting the podcast, Taulbee is the author of the best-selling book Blue Collar Executive . While he initially set out to share his insights through writing, he discovered that speaking was his true strength. That realization gave rise to the Blue Collar Executive podcast.

About Lewis Taulbee

Lewis Taulbee is the best-selling author of The Blue Collar Executive, an inspirational speaker, and a commercial real estate expert. Known for his humility, insight, and authentic storytelling, Taulbee has built a career and a global platform around the belief that success is possible for everyone, not despite their background, but because of it.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.