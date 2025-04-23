EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal

hep solar: successful sale of a 48 MWp portfolio in the USA

hep solar: successful sale of a 48 MWp portfolio in the USA



Güglingen, 23 April 2025 – The internationally active solar specialist hep solar has sold a portfolio of five solar projects with a nominal output of 48 MWp in the USA. With the sale of the fully developed portfolio, which is about to start construction, hep solar has achieved a significant success in a challenging market environment that has been characterized by great uncertainty in the USA in recent months. The funds, which will be received in stages, will be used in the coming weeks to fully repay subordinated loans in the amount of EUR 10 million of hep opportunity 1 GmbH, among other things. For the fiscal year 2025, hep solar expects a significant increase in revenues from sales of solar projects currently under development. In addition to sales, hep solar is also working on the strategic expansion of its own value creation, in particular by building up its own portfolio of operational solar projects.



About hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



Press Contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

T +49 7135 93446-759

E





Financial Press Contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Landshuter Allee 10

D-80637 München

T +49 89 8896906-25

E



