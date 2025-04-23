EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Named One of Ethisphere's 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®

Linde Named One of Ethisphere's 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® Woking, UK, April 23, 2025 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has been included in the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the fifth consecutive year. Ethisphere's annual list identifies organizations that prioritize integrity and ethical business practices. Each company is subject to a thorough assessment across five core categories: ethics & compliance, culture, corporate citizenship & responsibility, governance and third-party management. Only companies that achieve the highest scores are included in the final list. In 2025, Ethisphere recognized 136 companies across 19 countries and 44 industries. “Ethical business practices help create sustainable value for all Linde's stakeholders,” said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde.“Integrity is at the core of who we are, and Linde's employees strive relentlessly alongside our customers, suppliers and partners in more than 80 countries to embed this commitment in every aspect of our operations.” Linde's commitment to legal and ethical business practices is underpinned by a comprehensive and robust compliance program. Its Code of Business Integrity is designed to ensure that Linde adheres to the highest standards when conducting business, and that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever it operates. Linde has been recognized through successive years of inclusion in the World's Most Ethical Companies and the Dow Jones Best-In-Class World Index (formerly the Dow Jones Sustainable World Index). About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde Contacts:



