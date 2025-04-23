Your Family Entertainment AG: Successful Placement Of Convertible Bond 2025/2028
Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Bond
Munich, April 23, 2025 - Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE), Munich, (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Kürzel: RTV) resolved on March 31st, 2025, to issue a convertible bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 3,828,297.50, divided into up to 1,531,319 bearer bonds with pari passu, each with a nominal value of EUR 2.50.
As part of the subscription offering, which ended on April 17, 2025, a total of approximately 960,521 convertible bonds were subscribed, corresponding to a ratio of approximately 62.7%. The issue price is EUR 2.50 per bond, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 2.4 million.
The proceeds will be used, among other things, to finance growth initiatives and ongoing process improvements.
