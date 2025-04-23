EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Bond

Your Family Entertainment AG: Successful placement of convertible bond 2025/2028

23.04.2025 / 13:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG successfully places convertible bond 2025/2028



Munich, April 23, 2025 - Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE), Munich, (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Kürzel: RTV) resolved on March 31st, 2025, to issue a convertible bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 3,828,297.50, divided into up to 1,531,319 bearer bonds with pari passu, each with a nominal value of EUR 2.50.



As part of the subscription offering, which ended on April 17, 2025, a total of approximately 960,521 convertible bonds were subscribed, corresponding to a ratio of approximately 62.7%. The issue price is EUR 2.50 per bond, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 2.4 million.



The proceeds will be used, among other things, to finance growth initiatives and ongoing process improvements.

23.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Türkenstraße 87 80799 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2122528

End of News EQS News Service