Porsche 911 Spirit 70: a unique feeling of freedom and joie de vivre

23.04.2025 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Exclusive Olive Neo colour, historically inspired decorative graphics and legendary Pasha pattern in the interior: Porsche presents the 911 Spirit 70 at the Shanghai Auto Show, a convertible limited to 1,500 units that embodies the essence of the 1970s and early 1980s.



Created as part of the Heritage Design strategy, this collector's item is the third 911 model in which Porsche has revived an era with the help of iconographic design elements from earlier vehicles. The technical basis for the 911 Spirit 70 is the current 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet with efficient performance hybrid. In combination with the high-voltage system, the eTurbo and the electric motor in the new PDK, the newly developed 3.6-litre boxer engine achieves a system output of 398 kW (541 hp) and 610 Nm. The 911 Spirit 70 can be ordered immediately. It is expected to arrive at European dealerships from April 2025, with other markets to follow.



“The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche.“The limited-edition sports cars visualise what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history - these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car.”



“The limited-edition collector's items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation and Classic.“The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy have brought back the lifestyle of past decades and generated a great deal of enthusiasm. We are delighted with this success and are now proud to present the third, highly exclusive model.”



The Heritage Design models emphasise the 'lifestyle' dimension, which stands for particularly emotional concepts within the Porsche product strategy. The first model in the series was the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition presented in 2020 in the style of the 1950s and early 1960s. With the 911 Sport Classic, Porsche presented the second collector's item from the Heritage Design strategy in 2022. This small series, limited to 1,250 units, revived the style of the 1960s and early 1970s.



The new 911 Spirit 70 pays tribute to Porsche's enhanced corporate strategy. The sports car manufacturer wants to further expand its customisation options: Porsche already offers more than 1,000 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur options. Over the past five years, the average sales per vehicle with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur options have doubled. In order to fulfil even more individual customer dreams in the future, the capacity of the Exclusive Manufaktur is to be significantly expanded in the future.



Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph exclusively for buyers of the latest collector's item. With numerous details, it is visually reminiscent of the 911 Spirit 70. For example, the shiny black Pasha pattern on the dial is inspired by the seat centre panel of its motorised role model.



The Porsche Lifestyle Collection matching the 911 Spirit 70 allows you to rediscover the 1970s in style and authenticity. The range of very special collector's items includes a collection of daywear, sportswear, lifestyle accessories and model vehicles.



Exterior: Special colour concept and badges in historic style

The designers and paint experts at Porsche created the colour Olive Neo especially for the 911 Spirit 70 - a rich, deep green. Bronzite forms an exciting contrast to this colour. The lower rear section, the front section and the Sport Classic wheels in 'Fuchs' design are painted in this grey-gold colour. The soft top is black, as is the windscreen frame, emphasising the unique visual presence of the 911 Spirit 70.



Three decorative stripes in black silk gloss run across the bonnet. This detail is reminiscent of the safety stickers from the 1970s: back then, sports drivers applied longitudinal stripes to the bodies of their fast cars so that the sports cars were easier to see in the rear-view mirror at high speeds on the motorway or racetrack. The stripes are continued tone-on-tone on the soft top. The side decorative graphics with Porsche lettering and round start number field ('Lollipop') in black silk gloss and individual start number are a nod to the brand's sporting tradition.



An example of the contrast between tradition and innovation can be found in the centre of the front bonnet: The 911 Spirit 70 bears a Porsche crest there that is almost identical to the historic crest from 1963. There are gold-coloured“Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges on the front wings. The Porsche Heritage badge sits on the grille of the boot lid. Its design is reminiscent of the badge on the Porsche 356, which was awarded in the 1950s when the 100,000-kilometre mark was reached. Other unusual details include the gold-coloured Porsche lettering and the model designation at the rear. The lettering gets its extraordinary brilliance from the galvanised gold-plated surface.



Interior: With Pasha pattern and special instrument cluster

The highlight of the interior is the iconic Pasha fabric pattern in black/olive neo. The graphic design of the fabric is reminiscent of a moving chequered flag. Different sized, cleverly arranged rectangles create a kind of movement in the pattern. Instead of jacquard velour as in the past, the 911 Spirit 70 combines a textile with flock yarns. This gives the fabric an even sportier character, an improved feel and more comfort, especially on longer journeys.



The centre panels of the 18-way sports seats Plus, the door mirrors and even the inside of the glove compartment are covered in the Pasha pattern. The decorative inlays on the seat backrests and the trim on the dashboard are also available in Pasha as an option. The standard range also includes a reversible boot mat in Pasha. The elegant club leather trim in basalt black with decorative stitching in olive neo and the basalt black club leather interior package are also on board as standard.



The instrument cluster combines historic design with state-of-the-art technology. The high-resolution 12.65-inch display has white pointers and scale lines in analogue format. Green digits are reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 356 and the model lettering is elegantly integrated into the fully digital rev counter. White hands and green numerals also characterise the special version of the Sport Chrono stopwatch.



Time travel to the 70s

Additionally, Porsche is offering a new app for the Apple Vision Pro. This allows users to immerse themselves in the 70s and design their dream vehicle.



Step by step, they can customize the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 and gain valuable insights into the iconic designs of that decade. The app will be available for free in the App Store for the Apple Vision Pro coinciding with the launch of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70.







911 Spirit 70 (preliminary values): Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 10.9 – 10.7 l/100 km, CO2 emissions* combined (WLTP) 246 – 242 g/km, CO2 class G , CO2 class weighted combined G

