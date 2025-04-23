MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GM reports 'robust first quarter' in sales growth in China, driven by electric vehicles

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

General Motors and its joint ventures delivered over 442,000 vehicles in China during the first quarter of 2025, marking a year-over-year sales increase and the third consecutive quarter of market share growth.​

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) – encompassing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) – rose by 53.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

GM plans to further diversify its NEV offerings in China by introducing extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) in 2025, aiming to provide at least one NEV option for every new locally launched model.​

The Buick GL8 family maintained its leadership in the premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment with 24,000 units sold in Q1.

The upcoming launch of the all-new Buick GL8 Lu Shang in Q2, including a PHEV variant, is set to expand the GL8's NEV presence.​

Buick LaCrosse deliveries more than doubled, while sales of the Buick Envision Plus more than tripled.​

The Wuling Hong Guang MINIEV continued its success with the introduction of a four-door version in Q1, accounting for over half of the nameplate's 87,000 deliveries.​

The Durant Guild, GM's premium import platform in China, commenced deliveries of its first product, the Chevrolet Tahoe, in March as scheduled.

The platform's multi-tier sales network is expanding, with Experience Centers complementing existing Brand Centers to offer comprehensive services from purchase consultation to after-sales maintenance.​

“Strong performance in Q1 has set a solid foundation for our sustainable and profitable growth throughout 2025,” said Steve Hill, GM senior vice president and president of GM China.

“We will continue to build momentum by enhancing product competitiveness, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and exploring new growth opportunities.”​

General Motors is committed to advancing transportation through innovative technologies, offering a diverse portfolio of vehicles under brands such as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling.

The company is focused on creating safer, smarter, and lower-emission vehicles as it transitions toward an all-electric future.​