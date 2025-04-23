MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fanuc says it is unable to provide financial forecasts due to tariffs situation

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

The world's largest robotics manufacturer, Fanuc, says it is unable to provide financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

The company cited multiple uncertainties, particularly the impact of US tariffs and their broader implications on the global economy, as reasons for this decision.

Fanuc stated that it will evaluate these factors carefully and will issue forecasts once it becomes feasible to make a reasonable assessment. ​

This move reflects growing concerns among global manufacturers about the potential economic fallout from recent US trade policies.

Analysts note that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is prompting companies like Fanuc to adopt a cautious approach in their financial planning.​

Fanuc's decision underscores the challenges that geopolitical tensions and trade policy shifts pose to multinational corporations, particularly those heavily involved in international trade and manufacturing.​