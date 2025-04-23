Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Handheld Line Reel Chalk Box Tool (OCM-1655)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to mark a line on building construction materials such as drywall or other substrates," said an inventor, from Lake Forest, Calif., "so I invented the CHALK LASER. My design offers an improved alternative to using a conventional chalk line that can be inaccurate and messy."

The invention provides an improved handheld line reel chalk box tool. In doing so, it enables the user to easily establish a line on building construction materials. It also can be used to score a line for accurate cutting procedures and could cut dry wall with the laser. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction contractors, carpentry/framing workers, drywall/sheetrock installers, home improvement specialists, handymen, or do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1655, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

