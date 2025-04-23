Altus Nova Joins Nostos Network, Expanding Tech Capabilities Within The Independent Agency Community

"Joining the Nostos Network represents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with other independent agencies"

Post thi

"Joining the Nostos Network represents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with other values-aligned independent agencies while expanding our collective reach and capabilities," said Jason Parrish, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Altus Nova. "Our team's deep expertise in technology solutions perfectly complements the existing creative and strategic strengths within the network. We're excited to bring our technical innovation and software development prowess to Nostos clients who are seeking integrated solutions that span both marketing and technology needs."

The Nostos Network carefully vets all member organizations to ensure alignment on values, quality, and service excellence. This community approach enables clients to access specialized talent across disciplines through simplified engagement models.

"We're thrilled to welcome Altus Nova to the Nostos Network," said Nick Johnson, Managing Director at Nostos Network. "Their technical acumen and software development expertise bolsters an important capability in our collective offering. As digital transformation continues to drive business strategy across industries, adding a tech-savvy agency like Altus Nova into our community enables us to provide clients with truly end-to-end solutions from strategy through execution."

The partnership enables Altus Nova to collaborate with complementary agencies within the network, creating powerful synergies that benefit clients looking for comprehensive marketing and technology services. Clients of both organizations will now have access to expanded capabilities spanning strategy, insights, creative, technology implementation, and ongoing optimization.

About Altus Nova

Altus Nova is a technology-focused agency specializing in software development, digital transformation, and technical implementation services. The company partners with clients to develop innovative technology solutions that drive business growth and operational excellence.

To learn more about Altus Nova, visit .

About Nostos Network

Nostos Network brings together over 2,000 specialists across 50 independent marketing agencies, consultancies, and studios throughout the US, UK, and Latin America. The network provides clients simple access to best-of-breed talent across marketing and technology disciplines, with capabilities ranging from strategy and insights to execution and optimization.

SOURCE Altus Nova