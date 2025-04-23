Altus Nova Launches Specialized Growth Equity Division Focused On Technological Due Diligence And Value Creation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new division builds upon Altus Nova's proven expertise in helping private equity and family office investors identify the true technological value in potential acquisitions and existing portfolio companies. By examining business processes first and supporting technologies second, Altus Nova delivers comprehensive assessments that accelerate value creation and drive confident investment decisions.

"Our work is instrumental in helping growth equity companies uncover the real value in their technological investments."

"We're thrilled to launch this specialized division at a time when technology has become the definitive competitive differentiator in virtually every industry," said Jason Parrish, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Altus Nova. "Our work is instrumental in helping growth equity companies uncover the real value in their technological investments. By delivering deeper insights into not just the code, but how technology integrates with business processes and human capabilities, we enable investors to make more informed decisions and maximize returns."

The new Growth Equity division offers comprehensive evaluations across three critical dimensions:

Efficient Processes: Altus Nova examines whether technologies effectively support business operations, identifying when processes are constrained by technological limitations, where manual processes create inefficiencies, and where opportunities exist to simplify workflows through technology.

Effective Technology: As seasoned business strategists and technology experts, Altus Nova evaluates infrastructure scalability and security, software architecture, integration capabilities, data management practices, and how the overall tech stack impacts the bottom line.

Empowered People: Beyond technology itself, Altus Nova's assessments help clients understand the human capabilities required to drive value creation, from organizational strengths and challenges to specific talent needs for managing growth.

For Growth Equity investors specifically, Altus Nova provides critical insights into innovation potential, future-forward strategies, scalability, customer experience quality, competitive positioning, predictive and automation capabilities, software quality, reliability metrics, analytics capabilities, and deployment efficiency.

About Altus Nova

Altus Nova supports private equity and family office investors with deeper technological due diligence that examines business processes first and the technologies that support those processes second. The company's team of seasoned business strategists, technology experts, and digital transformation specialists deliver expert assessments of proprietary software quality along with analysis of the operational processes and human skillsets needed to achieve business goals. By ensuring that the right technologies, business processes, and human skills are working together effectively, Altus Nova helps clients drive real business growth and maximize investment returns.

