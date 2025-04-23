Retired U.S. Military Officers Call On Americans To Join Healthcode's Battle Of The Branches Virtual Activity Challenge

Current and Active Military Square Off in Support of Readiness, Resilience, Wellness and Unity While Raising Funds to Support Military Community

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army senior leaders are challenging all friends, family, veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Active, Guard and Reserve, to step up for HealthCode's "Battle of the Branches" virtual activity challenge in May and compete to prove which branch is the most.

May marks Military Appreciation Month and HealthCode's Battle of the Branches virtual activity challenge pays tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in the United States and abroad while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle to support readiness, resilience and unity.

In this year's Battle of the Branches, HealthCode is raising funds to support the military community and families. Participants in the Battle of the Branches challenge will have the opportunity to set up a fundraisers through HealthCode's FundDash platform to support three nonprofits: the Combat Control Foundation , Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation .

Retired U.S. Army Major General Tony Cucolo, president and CEO of Professional Contract Services, Inc. threw out a challenge:

"OK, let's do this! I challenge all businesses and organizations large and small, everywhere: you think you have what it takes to beat my little outfit in 2025? In past 'Battles,' PCSI was the top organization in the Texas Capitol Region and the number one nonprofit anywhere. And for all my individual brothers and sisters out there who wear or who have ever worn a uniform: do your PT! Log your activity in support of your branch and let's show up by staying active and giving back."

Battle of the Branches was developed through HealthCode's work with the U.S. Air Force, which has been using the nonprofit's virtual activity events to engage military personnel globally since 2016.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Gwyn Armfield, Managing Director of RGA Consulting Group LLC, said HealthCode's virtual events helped his team at the U.S. Central Command remain motivated:

"In 2016, as HQ Air Force Element Commander for more than 600 Airmen, I faced the challenge of motivating our global team to stay fit despite working round-the-clock in dispersed locations. We participated in HealthCode's virtual events, and the results exceeded our expectations. Participants included Airmen in Tampa and across the United States and the Middle East. More than 3,500 miles were achieved, which was very exciting and sparked a focus on fitness. I challenge everyone to join the Battle of the Branches to help honor our military community – from active duty to veterans to families and friends of the military."

Participating in the challenge is simple. Participants sign up on Battle of the Branches 2025 registration page and select a branch: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force. Participants also can join under their employer.

Participants select a group – active duty, guard, reserve, veteran, family or friend – and set a goal for the number of miles of activity to be achieved. Throughout the month, the battle leaderboard is updated with miles achieved globally, including running, walking, cycling or swimming.

When registering, participants have the option to set up a FundDash fundraiser and establish a fundraising goal and share it with friends and colleagues by email or via social media.

Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode, said: "We are encouraging everyone to join the Battle of the Branches challenge and recognize the hard-working women and men in our armed forces and our veterans and families during Military Appreciation Month – and have a little fun through some friendly competition."

"This year it is gratifying to work with Combat Control Foundation, TAPS and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation to raise awareness and funds to support military families, surviving loved ones, and the children of fallen heroes,'' Amos said.

Organizations can show support for veteran employees by signing up at . More information can be found at .

More than 194,000 registrants have participated in HealthCode's virtual activity events since 2014, achieving 20.0 million miles and more than 318 million minutes of physical activity and burning 2.3 billion calories.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit .

SOURCE HealthCode

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED