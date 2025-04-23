Activtrak Unveils C-Suite Tools To Calculate The Cost Of Untapped Workforce Capacity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Workforce optimization - once considered a middle-management concern - is now a boardroom imperative . As leaders navigate economic headwinds and rising demands for productivity, ActivTrak's latest offerings help organizations reclaim wasted capacity and improve performance at scale by addressing inefficiencies through two strategic lenses: financial impact and operational effectiveness.

Financial Loss Analysis converts productivity gaps into concrete financial metrics by quantifying underutilized FTEs and associated salary costs. Executives can filter by department, location or productivity thresholds to pinpoint cost-saving opportunities and guide strategic workforce planning. Early adopters report 15–20% reductions in idle capacity within 90 days and up to 10% payroll cost savings.

Activity Alignment offers clarity into how employee time is distributed between high-value and low-value activities. Managers can identify distractions, inefficiencies or misaligned focus areas and use a built-in coaching framework that provides tailored guidance to facilitate performance improvement conversations.

Together, these tools redefine how the C-suite tackles workforce optimization:



CFOs gain visibility into cost-to-output ratios and prevent unnecessary headcount expansion.

COOs uncover workload imbalances and streamline operational models. CHROs harness behavioral insights to coach performance, reduce burnout, and scale managerial effectiveness.

"These solutions represent a major leap forward in workforce intelligence and optimization," said Heidi Farris , CEO at ActivTrak. "Amid financial pressure and uncertainty, leaders need to base critical decisions on real-world insights, not gut instinct. Financial Loss Analysis helps quantify and recover wasted capacity, while Activity Alignment helps ensure employee effort contributes to business results - transforming productivity data into a powerful lever for performance and growth."

The Financial Loss Analysis dashboard is available today as part of ActivTrak's BI solution library and will be available in-app to Essentials Plus, Professional and Premium plan customers for Early Access by the end of April and for General Availability in June. Activity Alignment is available now both as part of ActivTrak's BI solution library and in-app.

"Executives have sophisticated systems for tracking sales, marketing and financial metrics, but workforce performance has remained largely opaque," continued Farris. "These solutions close the intelligence gap between workforce activity and business performance - elevating workforce metrics from operational data points to boardroom-ready business drivers."

