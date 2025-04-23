Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Electrodes For EKG Monitoring (OCM-1681)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse, and I thought there could be a better electrode option for use during EKG monitoring," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the TELEMETRY BY BLUETOOTH. My design ensures the electrodes remain securely in place, and it allows patients to move about without the risk of pulling or disconnecting any wires."

The invention provides improved electrodes designed for use during EKG monitoring. In doing so, it eliminates the need for wires that are easily pulled or tangled. As a result, it eliminates the need for constant reattaching of the electrodes, and it increases convenience and mobility. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for a vast array of health care facilities such as cardiologist's offices, emergency departments, as well as by ambulance services.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1681, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED