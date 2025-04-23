Talonvest Negotiates $22.1M In Insurance Company Loans For WA And FL Properties

Talonvest has closed 40 deals with the insurance company that funded these loans which featured a step-down prepayment penalty and no ongoing leasing covenants. H. Michael Schwartz, President and CEO of Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. shared, "Collaborating with Talonvest continues to be a positive experience for us. They delivered a seamless, efficient process from start to finish and always impress us with their expertise in the capital markets." The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Britt Taylor, Eric Snyder, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

