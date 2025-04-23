Health Care Professionals Invited To Request Free Copy Of 'Please Explain Vaccines To Me: Because I HATE SHOTS!'

"Please Explain Vaccines to Me: Because I HATE SHOTS!" by Dr. Laurie Zelinger

New Resource Offers Support for Parents and Children Struggling with Needle Anxiety, Covering Topics Like Shots, Vaccines, Immune System Boosters, and More

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Health care professionals are invited to request a complimentary evaluation copy of “Please Explain Vaccines to Me: Because I HATE SHOTS!” by Dr. Laurie Zelinger, a board-certified psychologist specializing in child development. The hardcover edition is available at no cost or obligation, ideal for G.P.s, pediatricians, nurses, family medicine practices, children's hospitals, allergists, and other healthcare providers to place in waiting rooms or lend to parents of anxious children.“Please Explain Vaccines to Me” addresses the common fear of shots, vaccines, and boosters, offering an accessible, child-friendly approach to easing anxiety around medical procedures such as MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccinations, flu shots, COVID boosters, and immunizations against RSV, pneumonia, whooping cough (pertussis), tetanus (TDAP), human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis A/B, meningitis, and more.Dr. Zelinger's book combines an engaging illustrated story for children with a comprehensive guide for parents and caregivers. Through relatable characters and rhyming text, young readers learn about the role of the immune system, the importance of vaccines, and effective coping mechanisms to manage their fears. Parents benefit from evidence-based strategies that reduce stress before and during medical visits, helping children feel supported and more cooperative.“More than half of children between the ages of 6 and 17 report strong fear of needles," says Dr. Zelinger. "This resource is designed to help families manage that fear with empathy and practical solutions.”Professionals who wish to receive a free hardcover evaluation copy can email their credentials and best shipping address to .... Copies are provided courtesy of Loving Healing Press, publisher of the "Please Explain" children's educational series.About the AuthorDr. Laurie Zelinger brings more than 45 years of experience as a school psychologist and registered play therapist. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of School Psychology and a Red Cross Disaster Mental Health volunteer. Dr. Zelinger specializes in making complex topics understandable for children, helping families navigate emotional challenges with warmth and expertise.About Loving Healing PressLoving Healing Press publishes books that promote recovery, healing, and personal growth. Their "Please Explain" series supports children and families with accessible, research-based resources. Learn more at .

