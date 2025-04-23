Revitalize Dermatology & Aesthetics Celebrates Spring With Exciting Happy Hour Event On May 9, 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revitalize Dermatology & Aesthetics is hosting its Spring Happy Hour Event -– an exclusive celebration of skin, self-care, and seasonal renewal on May 9, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Guests will have the chance to win a variety of giveaways-including a complimentary chemical peel, a microneedling session, and an anti-aging skincare bundle.

The Spring Happy Hour Event was designed to provide personalized skincare advice, along with the opportunity to experience exclusive treatments at discounted rates. Whether attendees are looking to combat acne, reverse signs of aging, or enhance their overall skin health, the team of professionals will be available to offer guidance and answer any skincare questions.

“We're excited to welcome our community to an evening of education, exclusive giveaways, and a little springtime sparkle,” said Theresa Setter, CEO & Founder at Revitalize.“Whether you're curious about acne solutions, anti-aging treatments, or just want to learn more about your skin, this event is a fun and easy way to explore what we offer in a relaxed, happy hour setting.”

This springtime soirée promises an unforgettable afternoon filled with expert-led skincare sessions, personalized consultations, and elevated aesthetic experiences. It is the perfect opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in skincare, meet the experts behind Revitalize Dermatology & Aesthetics, and enjoy a lively atmosphere complete with sparkling wine cocktails, delicious snacks, and fantastic prizes.

The event will start at 3:00PM followed by a 3:30 PM meet-and-greet hosted by Jenna, who will introduce the services offered at Revitalize. At 4:00 PM, the team will discuss acne treatment options, followed by a session on anti-aging treatments at 4:30 PM. Anyone who schedules a visit with Jenna during the event will receive a free product after their consultation and 10% off their product purchase on the same day.

With limited space available, attendees are encouraged to RSVP and mark their calendars for May 9th. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to revitalize your skincare routine and enjoy a soirée filled with education, giveaways, and fun!

