Hackernoon Revamps Its Tech Search Experience And Contributor Settings Capabilities

HackerNoon has streamlined its top navigation to improve ease of use, ensuring all primary options are readily accessible.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the community-driven technology publishing platform, is excited to announce a suite of new features and enhancements to its platform aimed at improving user experience, content integrity, and community engagement.HackerNoon has streamlined its top navigation to improve ease of use, ensuring all primary options are readily accessible. Additional links, including the Merch Shop, Startups of The Year, and Learn Repo, can now be found in the side menu.The tech search function , powered by Algolia, has also been revamped, offering users a faster and more intuitive way to discover trending stories, topics, and contributors. The update allows users to search queries via a left hand side flyout menu that displays results without the need to leave the page they're currently on. The flyout menu comes with search history, filters, and even features a list of trending searches and an AI buddy that helps users find more relevant information.“The new 'Discover Anything' label reflects improvements in both design and logic, making it easier to find the most relevant post, writer, company, topic, or technology on our platform,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke.Meanwhile, the new contributor settings dashboard introduces an improved user interface, enabling seamless profile updates, subscription management, and enhanced personalization options. Key features include:. Profile Management: Update long form bio, call to actions, personal details, social links, work history, and more.. Email Preferences: Control newsletter subscriptions and TechBrief alerts.. Web3 Connectivity: Link crypto wallets and access decentralized publishing tools.. Appearance Customization: Personalize themes for a tailored reading experience.. Support Integration: Easily submit queries and manage tickets directly from the dashboard.HackerNoon invites users to explore these updates and support the platform's continued innovation by subscribing to publishing platform updates via HackerNoon .For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,...About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

