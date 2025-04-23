Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Departs For Saudi Arabia


2025-04-23 02:02:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed on a working visit to Saudi Arabia.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

