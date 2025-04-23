403
Earthna Summit A Strategic Platform For Climate Change Cooperation - Minister Of Environment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that the Earthna Summit 2025 serves as an important strategic platform for fostering dialogue and coordinating efforts to address climate challenges, especially in hot and arid regions such as the GCC countries .
Speaking at the opening of the second edition of the Earthna Summit 2025, which kicked off Tuesday in Doha under the theme "Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge," with the attendance of senior officials and experts in sustainability and environmet, HE the Minister emphasized the need for exchanging perspectives rooted in traditional knowledge and diverse cultures to develop sustainable solutions that bridge past and future innovations while enhancing global cooperation in tackling environmental challenges.
The opening ceremony featured a keynote speech by HE Chief Adviser to the Government in Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, who shared his vision on leveraging social innovation to advance sustainable development.
Justin Mundy, Chair of Earthna, highlighted the importance of uniting global efforts to tackle shared sustainability challenges, particularly the need to reimagine climate finance. "This year's Earthna Summit comes at a critical time, midway between COP29 and COP30. It is more than a gathering; it is a catalyst for action. By bringing together knowledge holders, innovators, and decision-makers, we create a space where ideas converge and evolve into tangible solutions," he said.
The first day of the summit featured Agora Sessions at Earthna Village, with prominent speakers including Dr. Damilola Olawuyi, UNESCO Chairholder and Professor of Environmental Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, wildlife filmmaker Hamza Yassin, and environmental activist Charlene Ruto from the SMACHS Foundation. The sessions engaged participants in discussions on sustainable futures, reflecting cultural contexts and traditional knowledge through interactive workshops and exhibitions on water conservation, natural cooling techniques, traditional weaving, and farming practices.
The summit also saw the launch of several key research and policy publications, including "Semiotics of Nature," a joint report by Earthna and HBKU's College of Islamic Studies exploring connections between nature, semiotics, and spirituality to promote environmental ethics rooted in faith and science.
Another publication was "Towards the Development of a Sustainability Framework for Qatar," developed with Wealth Fair Economics and the University of Sussex Business School, introducing Inclusive Wealth as a foundation for balanced development.
"Carbon Emissions Reduction Strategies for Qatar," co-authored by Earthna and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs was also announced, analyzing approaches to decarbonization aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
the next publication was "Qatar's Ecology: An Assessment with Recommendations," a policy brief evaluating Qatar's environmental landscape, offering practical suggestions for strengthening sustainability efforts.
The summit also had "Traditional Knowledge in Water Resource Management," examining water management practices in Oman, Spain, Peru, and Ethiopia, highlighting their role in climate resilience.
The Earthna Summit 2025 continues tomorrow with keynote speeches, interactive dialogues, and discussions on the intersection of culture, climate, and innovation, aiming to shape a more sustainable future that harmonizes traditional wisdom with modern innovation. (QNA)
