Toxic Release Inventory Reporting: A Q&A With Kara And Friends
After the overview, we will dedicate the rest of the webinar to answering specific questions related to TRI. Topics for potential questions could include applicability, threshold evaluations, release calculations, the TRI-Me Web Platform, article exemptions, PFAS determination, and more.
Join us on Tuesday, May 13, at 12:00 p.m. CT to ask us your questions on Toxic Release Inventory and how it may impact your operations and reporting requirements. We'd like to hear from you on your challenges and help answer some of the questions that you and others may have on this regulatory reporting requirement.
