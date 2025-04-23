Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toxic Release Inventory Reporting: A Q&A With Kara And Friends

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) is an annual reporting requirement due by July 1 of each year for those facilities that manufacture, process, or otherwise use specific TRI-listed chemicals over their reporting threshold. In this webinar, Antea Group will begin by providing an overview that includes the basics of TRI, a summary of the updates for reporting year 2024, definitions and examples of manufacturing/processing/and otherwise use, an overview of PFAS as it relates to TRI, and common audit findings that we see related to TRI.

After the overview, we will dedicate the rest of the webinar to answering specific questions related to TRI. Topics for potential questions could include applicability, threshold evaluations, release calculations, the TRI-Me Web Platform, article exemptions, PFAS determination, and more.

Join us on Tuesday, May 13, at 12:00 p.m. CT to ask us your questions on Toxic Release Inventory and how it may impact your operations and reporting requirements. We'd like to hear from you on your challenges and help answer some of the questions that you and others may have on this regulatory reporting requirement.

