Momentum Builds Towards Historic Dakar 2026 YOG

With the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) now less than two years away, Dakar 2026 presented its latest progress report to the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session . The report highlighted key developments in preparation for the first Olympic sports event on African soil. The report underscored progress in venue construction and refurbishment, workforce development, and the growing momentum of youth engagement initiatives across Senegal.

A major highlight was the successful delivery of the third edition of the Dakar en Jeux Festival in November 2024. The celebration of sport, culture and education saw thousands of young people engaged in sporting activities across the three host communities of Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, while also featuring an international U16 3x3 basketball tournament and health workshops for local children. Plans are underway for the next edition in late 2025, which will coincide with the“One Year to Go” milestone and serve as an important testing opportunity for the YOG.

The Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC) continues to strengthen its workforce by incorporating valuable knowledge from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where staff members were able to gain first-hand experience in the planning and execution of a major international sports event. The YOGOC is also expanding its team, with recruitment efforts bolstered by the newly launched Learning Academy. This initiative will train up to 400 young professionals, equipping them with essential skills to support the delivery of the Dakar 2026 YOG, while creating a lasting legacy of experienced event organisers in Senegal and across Africa.

Infrastructure preparations for the YOG remain on track, with refurbishment work launched at key urban venues in Dakar and construction progressing at the equestrian centre and the Youth Olympic Village in Diamniadio. The completed venue master plan includes seven venues across the three host zones that will accommodate competition sites. Additionally, Dakar 2026 has strengthened its commercial programme, announcing its first domestic sponsorship deal with telecommunications company Sonatel.

Excitement for the Games is also growing with the launch of the mascot design process, which saw nearly 500 schoolchildren from across Senegal take part in a nationwide competition. The official mascot is set to be unveiled in June 2025 to mark 500 days to go until the Games.

Speaking about the energy surrounding Dakar 2026, YOGOC President Mamadou Ndiaye said:“Senegal is honoured, on behalf of Africa, to welcome the world to the first Olympic Games held on the continent. From the outset, our approach has been focused on inclusion and sharing. This inclusive dimension, inspired by our slogan 'Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates', is reflected in every stage of the preparations.”

The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place for two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world's best young athletes. The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly).