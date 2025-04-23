Awqaf Opens New Mosque In Muaither Al Wukair Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has inaugurated a new mosque in Muaither Al Wukair area.



The Amna bint Mohammed bin Mubarak Mosque covers an area of ​​2,909 square meters and accommodates 270 male and female worshipers. It also includes an attached imam's residence.





An Awqaf statement said the mosque, endowed by Sheikha Munira bint Ghanem bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulrahman Al-Thani and her sisters, is part of the Ministry's plan to expand and develop mosques across the country, keeping pace with urban and population growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



The mosque includes an ablution space and many public parking spaces, some of which are designated for people with disabilities, with well-planned entrances and exits.