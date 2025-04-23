Paktia Growers Call For Promoting Greenhouses

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): A number of farmers in southeastern Paktia province say greenhouses consume less water than open fields and give higher yields.

They urged the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, as well as relevant organisations, to support them in the construction of greenhouses, control of plant diseases and the training of skilled professionals.

Mirza Khan, a resident of Syed Karam district who has established a greenhouse on 2.5 acres of land, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had planted garlic last winter and had harvested a bumper crop this season.

He believed if more greenhouses were built, vegetables could be supplied to the market at more affordable prices.

He explained.“Greenhouses are highly beneficial. They allow for three seasonal harvests. I first planted cucumber, then green vegetables and in winter, garlic - which is now ripe.

“We use a drip irrigation system. One tank is enough to irrigate the entire greenhouse, but if watered through traditional channels, even a hundred tanks would not suffice.”

Nazir Mohammad, a resident of Mullahkhel village in Gardez, the provincial capital, has built 30 greenhouses at his own expense.

He said cultivating vegetables in greenhouses increased productivity and reduced water losses. He urged the agriculture department to help contain plant diseases and train agricultural workers.

“In my greenhouses, I can irrigate half an acre in 20 minutes using just two inches of water,” he said.

“However, a nearby open field requires six inches of water and still cannot be properly irrigated in two hours. The drip irrigation system is highly effective in preventing water wastage.”

Sangarmal Jalali, head of horticulture at the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, said approximately 350 greenhouses had been established across the province.

He noted greenhouse farming needed less water and gave greater yields than traditional methods.

Jalali also called on organisations to continue supporting the construction of greenhouses in the province.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Hikmat, a university lecturer, said Paktia had also been affected by climate change, including a decrease in snowfall and rains.

He emphasised the need to plant new forests, store rainwater and ensure sustainable use of underground water resources.

According to him, building greenhouses and implementing drip irrigation systems were effective agricultural practices that could reduce water wastage by up to 30 percent.

