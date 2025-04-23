Nearly 50,000 Passports Issued In Kunduz Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): The Passport Office in northern Kunduz province distributed nearly 50,000 passports in the past year, generating 280 million afs in revenue, an official said on Wednesday.

Passport Office chief Mohammad Hanif Hamid told Pajhwok Afghan News the process of distributing passports in the province was becoming easier and proceeding normally.

He said the office distributed about 49,700 passports and generated nearly 280 million afs in revenue, showing a 66 percent surge over the previous year.

The total revenue collected from passport distribution in the solar year 1402 reached 168 million afs, Hamid added.

Additionally, the Passport Office also issued visas to 148 foreign nationals, the director explained.

Meanwhile, some applicants expressed satisfaction with the timely services provided by the office.

Mohammad Sadiq, an applicant acknowledged:“The passport distribution process is going well. My case was completed in an hour before I received my passport”.

Shafiqullah, another applicant, agreed:“Passports are now issued faster than in the past and we are happy with the swift service.”

hz