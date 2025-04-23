Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Gunned Down In Uruzgan Capital

2025-04-23 02:00:47
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Unknown gunmen shot dead a man in Tirinkot city, the capital central Uruzgan province last night, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani told Pajwhok Afghan News the incident happened in Balagh area of Tirinkot city last night.

He did not provide details about the identity of the slain person, but explained that security forces had reached the area and had arrested some suspects in connection with the case.

