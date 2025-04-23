Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Condemns Attack On Tourists In Indian Kashmir

Afghanistan Condemns Attack On Tourists In Indian Kashmir


2025-04-23 02:00:47
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Tuesday's attack on tourists in the Pehlgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, saying such incidents threaten security and stability in the region.

Associated Press reported about 26 people were gunned down and 17 others injured in the attack.

On his X platform, MoFA's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote:“Afghanistan condemns the attack on tourists in Pehlgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, and offers condolences to the families of those killed in the incident”.

Balkhi said such incidents threaten security and stability in the region.

hz/ma

MENAFN23042025000174011037ID1109464357

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search