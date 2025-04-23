Afghanistan Condemns Attack On Tourists In Indian Kashmir
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Tuesday's attack on tourists in the Pehlgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, saying such incidents threaten security and stability in the region.
Associated Press reported about 26 people were gunned down and 17 others injured in the attack.
On his X platform, MoFA's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote:“Afghanistan condemns the attack on tourists in Pehlgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, and offers condolences to the families of those killed in the incident”.
Balkhi said such incidents threaten security and stability in the region.
hz/ma
