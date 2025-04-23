NEW DOCUMENTARY UNCOVERS THE FORGOTTEN SCIENCE OF SWEAT DETOX--THE PROTOCOL THAT HELPED 9/11 SURVIVORS HEAL WHEN NOTHING ELSE WORKED

Featuring Pioneers in Detoxification Science, the Film Reveals How Sauna Therapy Could Transform Modern Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking documentary is set to reveal one of the most powerful yet overlooked healing methodologies in modern medicine-a therapeutic protocol that saved 9/11 survivors from catastrophic toxic exposure when conventional treatments failed.

"SWEAT: The Untold 9/11 Story", produced by Justin Glaser, author of the acclaimed book Sweat: Uncovering Your Body's Hidden Superpower, investigates the comprehensive niacin-sauna detoxification protocol and its remarkable success in treating those exposed to the toxic aftermath of September 11th.

Through interviews with 9/11 first responders, toxicologists, doctors, and researchers, this documentary explores:



Environmental toxicity's impact on neurological and physical health

Why sweat-induced detoxification is missing in contemporary wellness The science validating sauna therapy-now embraced by medical innovators and longevity experts

"A Paradigm Shift for Preventive Medicine"

"The implications extend far beyond helping 9/11 responders-it represents a fundamental shift in how we might approach chronic illness, environmental medicine, and mental health treatment," explains Dr. Devaki Lindsey Berkson, an environmental medicine specialist featured in the film.

Backed by Industry Leaders

Clearlight Saunas , a pioneer in infrared sauna technology, has joined as the primary sponsor, furthering its mission to advance evidence-based wellness solutions.

"Supporting this documentary aligns with our commitment to bringing scientifically-validated detoxification tools to the public," says Dr. Raleigh Duncan, co-founder of Clearlight.

Release Schedule

The documentary is scheduled for release in mid-2025, with exclusive previews available to healthcare professionals and wellness industry leaders. The official trailer has debuted across digital platforms.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or early access to screening materials, contact:

Justin Glaser

[email protected]

201.953.1167

About Justin Glaser

Justin Glaser is the author of Sweat: Uncovering Your Body's Hidden Superpower, an in-depth exploration of perspiration science, detoxification mechanisms, and optimized human health. As the producer of SWEAT: The Untold 9/11 Story, he brings to light the transformative potential of scientifically-validated sauna therapy protocols and their implications for public health.

About Clearlight Saunas

Clearlight Saunas is a global leader in infrared sauna technology, dedicated to creating the highest quality wellness solutions backed by scientific research. With a focus on detoxification, pain relief, and longevity, Clearlight continues to pioneer advancements in heat therapy technology.

SOURCE Sweat: The Untold 9/11 Story Documentary

