Chandrababu Naidu Receives Mortal Remains Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night received the mortal remains of J.S. Chandramouli, who was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Chandramouli was one of the 26 tourists killed in the terror attack.

The Chief Minister received the mortal remains of Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam Airport, where he offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family.

Accompanied by Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, the Chief Minister walked alongside the decorated funeral vehicle for a distance, joining the chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Addressing the media, Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack in the strongest terms and emphasised national unity in the face of such threats. He stated that eyewitness accounts revealed Chandramouli had tried to flee before being gunned down, describing the attack as an organised and premeditated act of terror.

"This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on India's integrity and peace," said the Chief Minister.

He noted that India had recently seen peaceful elections and growing employment opportunities, especially in Kashmir, making such attacks all the more heinous.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to national security, Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two martyrs from Andhra Pradesh - Chandramouli and IT professional Madhusudan from Kavali.

Madhusudhan, who was residing in Bengaluru, was among the victims of the terror attack.

“This is a time for unity. I appeal to every citizen to support the Union government's efforts in safeguarding the country. Anyone attempting to destabilise our nation will face the strictest consequences,” Naidu said.

Naidu stressed the importance of public vigilance and urged citizens to act like intelligence officers by reporting suspicious activities.

He also raised concerns about the timing of the attack, noting it coincided with the U.S. Vice President's visit to India and the Prime Minister's foreign tour.

The Chief Minister assured that Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline, would remain on high alert and that coordination between the state and Union governments would be strengthened.

“India is destined to rise to the top globally by 2047. Such attacks are the desperate attempts of forces trying to derail our progress,” he added.

The entire nation stands united in grief and determination to defeat terrorism in all its forms, the Chief Minister noted.