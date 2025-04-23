Mellingmedical Awarded Pharma Federal Supply Schedule

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a veteran-founded and veteran-led company, we are committed to creating pathways for the resources needed to optimize the care administered to America's active duty and veteran service members," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "This new contract provides our current and prospective partners with an efficient and effective way to offer essential pharmaceutical products to US government customers across the federal healthcare system."

The new contract includes an array of select over-the counter drugs (SIN #42-2B), antiseptics and eyelid cleansers (SIN #622), as well as nutritional supplements (SIN #42-5).

Under GSA-delegated authority, the VA manages multiple award contracts for medical equipment, supply, pharmaceutical, and service Schedule programs. With over $21 billion in sales, the VA FSS Service supports the healthcare requirements of the VA and other federal government agencies by providing Federal customers access to more than 1 million state-of-the-art commercial products and services.

For more information, including how to work with MellingMedical, contact David Melling, [email protected] .

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical .

