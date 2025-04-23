Lottery.Com In Final Stages Of 2-Year Turnaround

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Launches Aggressive $250 Million Growth Strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) or the "Company") today provides an update on its two-year transformation, marking a new era of financial strength, operational momentum, and strategic expansion. Backed by $250 million in committed funding, fully Nasdaq-compliant, and generating strong market engagement, the Company now embarks on an aggressive buy-and-build strategy aimed at positioning the Company for success in both domestic and international markets.

The April 2025 Annual General Meeting and Investors Lunch at Mar-a-Lago celebrated the close of financial restructuring.

Key Achievements:



$150 Million Commitment from United Capital Investments London (UCIL) – To fuel the next 24 months of global expansion.

$100 Million Committed Stock Purchase Agreement with Generating Alpha – Fully accessible upon S-1 effectiveness, supporting acquisitions and technology scale-up.

The launch of the website and mobile app.

Full Nasdaq Compliance – As of March 6, 2025, the Company had cured all deficiencies under Listing Rules 5450(a)(1) and 5450(b)(1)(C), positioning it accelerated growth.

Spektrum Ltd. acquired to enhance our international technology capabilities. This was a strategic acquisition, embedding valuable intellectual property into the Company's core assets.

Strategic deal with Orange, a multinational telecom powerhouse, to stream content across Africa and the Middle East. The formation of International.

Record Market Confidence and Trading Performance

March 2025 saw more than one billion shares traded, with the stock price surging 816%, reflecting unprecedented investor confidence. This momentum follows resolving multiple corporate matters – including Nasdaq compliance, SEC filings, and the closure of many legacy legal cases – the executive team is now fully focused on operational execution. The path is clear for robust revenue generation across the Company's core assets: and domestically and internationally.

Aggressive Buy-and-Build Strategy in Action

With a formidable leadership team and advisory board of industry captains, the Company is evaluating high-value partnerships and acquisitions across sports technology, live events, and gaming, aligned with its 12-month roadmap. This includes the launch of Studios, set to deliver immersive live-streaming and original content, with a goal of building social media traction and fan engagement. As a content creation hub for the Company, the Studios business model includes generating revenue through the production of monetizable media assets through third-party distribution, sponsorships, and exclusive events. Additionally, under this aggressive buy-and-build strategy, the Company has a robust pipeline of strategic acquisitions designed to augment and expand the Company's business operations. These strategic moves will be supported by the $250 million funding facilities from United Capital Investments London (UCIL) and Generating Alpha.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Influence



as Title Sponsor of Soccerex – with global events in Cairo, Amsterdam, and Miami. High-Profile Partnerships – Including major sports personalities and ambassadors driving global brand reach.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of commented:

"Two years ago, we took on the challenge to rebuild into a world-class, professional, and dynamic enterprise. Today, that vision is reality. With $250 million in funding, Nasdaq compliance and aggressive growth plans, the exciting part of rebuilding this Company starts now. We are generating revenue, expanding fast and leading from the front in both lottery and sports entertainment. Our focus is on creating shareholder value."

New Leadership, New Vision

Since 2023, has undergone a comprehensive transformation with the appointment of a new C-suite, a fully restructured Board of Directors and the formation of a strategic Advisory Board. This formidable new leadership has“cleaned house,” distancing the Company from legacy issues and successfully overcoming attempts by malicious actors who conspired against the Company in a vicious smear and short-selling campaigns. The Company has emerged victorious, stronger and more unified, ready to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy creating shareholder value measured by key financial metrics.

About Inc. Inc. is a leading technology platform transforming how lottery games, sweepstakes, and sports content are played and experienced globally. Through proprietary platforms and strategic partnerships, the Company is expanding its digital reach and delivering innovative fan engagement experiences.

