Moore Law Encourages Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Investors To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ("Skyworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWKS ).



The investigation concerns possible misstatements that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch; it oversold Skyworks' position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle; and as a result, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Skyworks issued a press release on February 5, 2025, reporting its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2024. Among other items, Skyworks reported a greater than anticipated decline in quarterly revenue and stated that“[w]e anticipate a mid-to-high teens sequential decline in mobile[.]” Separately, Skyworks announced the appointment of Philip Brace as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2025.

Following this news, Skyworks' stock price fell over 24% on February 6, 2025.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. There is no cost to you ever.

We pride ourselves on 24/7 availability, same day email responses, and constant case updates.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

...

