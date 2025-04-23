COAST Autonomous Awarded FAA/Dod Airfield Autonomy Initiative Contract: Paving The Way For Autonomous Airport Operations

COAST Autonomous, Pratt Miller Engineering, and Renu Robotics lead the FAA and DoD-backed Airfield Autonomy Initiative (AAI)-Next in Florida, Texas, and Michigan, pioneering advanced autonomous vehicles and a unified C2 system to enhance airfield safety and efficiency.

COAST's Autonomous ProXD FOD Sweeper, Renu Robotics' Renubot, and PME's FRP-L (left to right): Three advanced autonomous vehicles in the Airfield Autonomy Initiative (AAI)-Next program, designed for FOD sweeping, precision vegetation management, and perimeter security.

COAST Autonomous leads FAA & DoD-backed initiative to manage multiple autonomous vehicles with their C2 system, advancing airfield operations and safety.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- COAST Autonomous, Inc. (COAST), a leader in AI-powered, fully autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions, is transforming industries such as railroads, ports, airports, and logistics worldwide, emphasizing safety, cost efficiency, and operational reliability. COAST, in partnership with Pratt Miller Engineering (PME), Renu Robotics, and ARIBO, proudly announces its selection as the lead organization in the Airfield Autonomy Initiative (AAI)-Next, a program that is set to transform airport operations and establish new industry standards.AAI-Next is a collaborative program between the US Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), industry leaders, and academia aimed at advancing fully autonomous airport operations (A2O) solutions. The initiative focuses on developing and testing innovative technologies at both commercial and research airfields. Key objectives include creating a robust Command and Control (C2) system capable of managing mixed autonomous vehicle types performing diverse mission profiles simultaneously, as well as integrating an autonomy package to retrofit legacy vehicles for autonomous operation.Through this FAA and DoD pilot, COAST will showcase groundbreaking advancements in airfield management by deploying a unified C2 system that coordinates multiple autonomous ground-based robots to perform distinct airfield functions safely and efficiently. This effort represents a transformative step in modernizing both commercial and military airfield operations.At the program's core is COAST's advanced C2 system, which coordinates a fleet of autonomous robotic vehicles to enhance airfield safety and efficiency. The system will manage the COAST Team's three robots:.COAST's Autonomous Polaris ProXD – Conducts Foreign Object Debris (FOD) sweeping to ensure runway safety..PME's FRP-L – Strengthens perimeter surveillance as an airfield security force multiplier..Renu Robotics' Renubot – Performs autonomous vegetation management for optimal airfield visibility and safety.The COAST C2 System facilitates real-time decision-making and seamless communication between the AVs and airfield operations, ensuring strong performance across various conditions. ARIBO will provide planning, integration, and deployment support for this groundbreaking project that is advancing national security and industry standards.“As a company with a history of pioneering autonomous systems for airfield safety and efficiency, COAST is thrilled to have been selected by the FAA and DoD for this cutting-edge initiative,” said David M. Hickey, Chairman & CEO of COAST Autonomous.“We look forward to working with an amazing team to showcase COAST's C2 System operating various autonomous machines to solve routine airfield use cases. More importantly, this project allows us to collaborate with the FAA and DoD to define industry guidelines and accelerate the deployment of autonomous services at airfields in the U.S. and abroad.”This initiative enhances airfield safety and efficiency and lays the foundation for the widespread adoption of autonomous airfield solutions. By safely managing multiple AVs simultaneously, each executing distinct mission-critical tasks, this project establishes a scalable model for national deployment. The COAST Team is dedicated to aligning with the national security goals of the FAA, DoD, and other key stakeholders, ensuring that autonomous solutions advance operational readiness and long-term partnerships.“Pratt Miller is excited to leverage our proven Flexible Robotics Platform-Light (FRP-L), enhanced with a perimeter security perception package, to support critical process validation and drive industry advancement in the deployment of autonomous ground systems on active airport and airfields," said Tom Waligora, Senior Chief Engineer of Robotics at Pratt Miller. "This opportunity represents a meaningful step forward in the integration of autonomous systems into complex, real-world environments.”The results of this initiative will serve as a model for scalable national adoption, setting new industry standards for safety and operational efficiency in airfield automation.About COAST AutonomousCOAST Autonomous is redefining the future of industrial and military transportation. With nearly three decades of innovation, COAST specializes in deploying Autonomous Road Machines (ARMs) engineered to meet stringent machine safety standards. Unlike competitors focused solely on general automotive autonomy, COAST delivers ruggedized, infrastructure-independent, and scalable automation designed for real-world industrial applications. Focused on automation, digitalization, and operational efficiency, COAST is leading the transformation of critical industries through high-performance autonomous solutions.For more information, visit and follow COAST on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube for updates on this and other groundbreaking projects.Contact:Aimie Nghiem, VP – Operations & Development; +1(626)838-2469; ...COAST Autonomous and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of COAST Autonomous and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.“LEGAL NOTICE”This report is the property of the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS). Although the effort and this report is/was sponsored by the National Research & Technology Park (NARTP) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the content of the report does not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the FAA and/or NARTP; no official endorsement should be inferred. This report is protected under both the U.S. Copyright Act and applicable trade secret laws and may not be reproduced or disseminated without the express written permission of the NCMS. NCMS members may use and disseminate this report upon its release in accordance with their membership contracts with NCMS, and the NCMS Bylaws and Policies and Procedures. NCMS, PARTICIPANTS, members of NCMS, nor anyone acting on behalf of them:. makes any warranty or representation, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy,completeness or usefulness of the information contained in this report, or that the use of anyinformation, apparatus, method or process disclosed in this report will not infringe privately ownedrights, or. assumes any liability with respect to the use of, or for damages resulting from the use of, anyinformation, apparatus, method or process disclosed in this report

