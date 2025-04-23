MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Brigham Buhler Applauds Landmark FDA Ban on Synthetic Food Dyes, Citing Victory for Wellness Advocates

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brigham Buhler , CEO of Ways2Well and prominent advocate for preventative health, hailed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recent decision to phase out synthetic food dyes as a significant triumph for public health and wellness advocacy.​

The announcement, made on April 22 by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, outlines a plan to eliminate several petroleum-based dyes-including FD&C Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, and Blue No. 1-from the U.S. food supply by the end of 2026. This initiative is part of the broader "Make America Healthy Again" campaign aimed at improving national health standards.​

Buhler, who attended the press conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C., expressed his support for the measure, stating, "They ridiculed us and made fun of us and tried to say we're the Woo-Woo Caucus. Now the Woo-Woo Caucus is in power, driving meaningful change and doing things that the FDA hasn't been able to get done in 30 years."

The term "Woo-Woo Caucus," once used pejoratively to describe wellness advocates, has been embraced by Buhler and his peers as a symbol of their commitment to challenging entrenched industry practices and advocating for healthier food standards.​

Buhler's company, Ways2Well, focuses on preventative health solutions, emphasizing the importance of eliminating harmful substances from daily consumption. He has been a vocal critic of artificial additives in food, linking them to various health issues, including behavioral disorders and chronic diseases.​

The FDA's decision marks a pivotal shift in food regulation, aligning U.S. policies more closely with international standards that have long restricted or banned such additives. Advocates like Buhler view this as a critical step toward safeguarding public health and promoting transparency in food manufacturing.​

About Brigham Buhler:

Brigham Buhler is a visionary healthcare entrepreneur committed to transforming the American medical system through proactive, patient-centered care. With over two decades in the industry-including 15 years working alongside top physicians at Eli Lilly and Stryker-he witnessed firsthand how corporate interests and bureaucratic inefficiencies fail patients, depriving them of the knowledge and resources needed to manage their health effectively.

Determined to challenge the status quo, Buhler founded Ways2Well in 2017, officially launching in 2018 to make preventative healthcare more accessible and affordable. By harnessing cutting-edge blood lab analysis, Ways2Well identifies genetic and early disease markers, equipping patients with the education and tools necessary to take control of their health before chronic conditions develop. His leadership is driving a paradigm shift in the industry, prioritizing innovation, transparency, and patient-first care.

Beyond Ways2Well, Buhler extends his impact through ReviveRx Pharmacy further advancing personalized healthcare solutions. A graduate of the University of Houston, he has emerged as a leading voice in healthcare reform, advocating against pharmaceutical industry corruption and regulatory overreach. He has been vocal about practices such as the FDA's ban on certain peptides, raising concerns that financial interests often take precedence over public health. Through interviews, podcasts, and public advocacy, he champions regenerative, cost-effective medical treatments that challenge the limitations of traditional, insurance-driven care.

