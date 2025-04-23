Grand Lakes Wins VWCO Sustainability Award

Recognition for the second consecutive year: Grand Lakes and its commitment to social responsibility

Company won the award for the second year in a row

LUANDA, BRAZIL, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Lakes Wins VWCO Sustainability AwardCompany won the award for the second year in a rowGrand Lakes Veículos , a company belonging to Adone Holding and official dealership of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus in Angola, has just been recognized with the High Performance Award from Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO). The award ceremony took place during the brand's representatives convention held in Argentina and honors the performance of importers in the automotive industry in Latin America and Africa.Three projects developed by the company in 2024 won the award – the Pink October campaigns, to prevent breast cancer; Blue November, to prevent prostate cancer, and the 2nd edition of the Integration Race, a charitable event that raised food for two of the company's partner NGOs - Baluarte and Athos, both in Luanda, the capital of Angola.In the 2024 edition, the company had already received the After-Sales awards and also Best Sustainability Project.“We are very happy because it is recognition of all the work of our teams to make our company increasingly engaged with the communities where we operate”, celebrates the director of Grand Lakes, Geraldo Kulaif.Two years ago, in 2023, Grand Lakes was also the winner in the Outstanding Innovation category. According to José Roberto Colnaghi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Adone Holding, this year's award reaffirms the company's commitment to its ESG policy.“Caring for people is in our DNA and this award shows that our social actions are aimed at the Angolan community.”LeadershipHeadquartered in Luanda, the company belongs to Adone Holding and has been operating in the heavy vehicle segment on the African continent since 2007. Since 2019, the company has delivered more than 2000 buses for the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), whose objective is to map and define the main operational routes and select urban and interprovincial bus stops, which enables the daily transport of thousands of people.Since 2022 more than 200 trucks have been allocated to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR), which aims to improve the flow of products from the countryside to consumption areas and boost the growth of the rural sector.

Silvania Dal Bosco

ECCO Escritório de Consultoria em Comunicação

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.