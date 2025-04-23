Holland America Line Reveals 2027 Grand Voyages

"When you sail on one of our Grand Voyages, we know you're looking for experiences you can't have anywhere else, and part of that is the carefully crafted itineraries featuring unique ports of call," Bodensteiner said to world cruise guests. "I'm very excited to announce the Mariners' Collection - a special series of ports that are only featured on our Grand Voyages. These are bucket-list and often hard-to-reach destinations you might not visit otherwise."

The 2027 Grand World Voyage will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and visit 53 ports in 28 countries, with overnight calls at seven destinations. 19 ports are exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Georgetown, Ascension Island; and Jamestown, St. Helena. St. Helena is best known for hosting Napolean during his second and final exile; and the settlement in Georgetown formed when the British began to garrison the island as a precaution against Napoleon's presence. These two islands in the South Atlantic Ocean are nearly inaccessible, and to visit both in one journey is rare.

The 2027 Grand South America & Antarctica is one of the most in-depth cruises offered in the region, visiting 31 ports in 13 countries - as well as the four-day Holland America Line Antarctica Experience - sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. The cruise also features seven ports exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile, home to a marooned Scottish sailor for nearly five years and thought to be the inspiration for Daniel Defoe's classic novel of the same name.

Starting today, travelers interested in the 2027 Grand World Voyage and Grand South America & Antarctica can call Holland America Line's World Cruise Reservations Desk or their travel advisor to make a deposited Future Cruise Request. Guests with a deposited Future Cruise Request will get priority booking confirmation before the voyages officially open to the public.

2027 Grand World Voyage Highlights - Volendam



129-day voyage; sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing Jan. 5, 2027.

Heads south along the west coast of South America, crossing the equator and sailing to Easter Island before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to Australia. Explores Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka before sailing south around Cape Agulhas and north to St. Helena and Ascension Island, as well as up the west coast of Africa. Meanders through Europe, including overnight calls at Bordeaux, France, and Copenhagen, Denmark, before an Atlantic Ocean crossing.

53 ports in 28 countries across six continents.

Seven overnight stays: Copenhagen; Bordeaux; Cape Town, South Africa; Bali, Indonesia; Sydney, Australia; Papeete, French Polynesia; and Callao (Lima), Peru.

Access to 81 UNESCO sites including the Taj Majal, Westminster Abbey, Mont-Saint-Michel and the Great Barrier Reef. Memorable Moments: Chances to explore historic and remote Jamestown, St. Helena, and Georgetown, Ascension Island; a stop in Bora Bora - often called the "Pearl of the South Pacific"; and an overnight at Bordeaux paired with scenic cruising of the Gironde estuary.

2027 Grand South America & Antarctica Highlights - Zaandam



70-day voyage; sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing Jan. 3, 2027.

Heads south to transit the Panama Canal before crossing the equator, then sails along South America's west coast. Calls at 11 ports and includes several days of scenic cruising through Chile's majestic fjords and glaciers. Crosses the Drake Passage before a four-day Holland America Line Antarctic Experience, then sails north, calling at 13 ports in the Falklands and along South America's east coast before a Caribbean sojourn en route back to Fort Lauderdale.

31 ports in 13 countries across two continents.

Five overnight stays: Fuerte Amador (Panama City); Panama; Callao (Lima), Peru; Montevideo, Uruguay; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Access to 28 UNESCO sites including Machu Pichu and the Galapagos Islands. Memorable Moments: Enjoy an overnight call in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay; spend time at fabled Isla Robinson Crusoe; enjoy other-worldly scenic cruising in 10 destinations, including the Pio XI Glacier and the Beagle Channel.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

For a limited time, guests who book the 129-day Grand World Voyage and 70-day Grand South America & Antarctica receive up to $2,000 USD in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more. Additional perks for all guests who book early include a $500 USD air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Once the voyage is live for purchase, full details will be available at hollandamerica.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line provides gracious service, superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment shines in the evening with local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Guests who want to make a Future Cruise Request for a stateroom on the 2027 Grand World Voyage or 2027 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage can contact their travel advisor or call World Cruise Reservations: 1-800-522-3399.

For more information about other Holland America Line voyages, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica

