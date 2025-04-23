Fast-Growing Epique Realty To Equip Agents With Zillow Showcase To Win More Listings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zillow Showcase is a premium marketing solution for listings, and is designed to help agents stand out and win more listings by delivering high-impact exposure and engaging listings for their sellers. With a beautiful listing display and advanced AI-driven features, Showcase listings receive more engagement, more exposure, and ultimately help agents net a higher asking price for sellers and drive faster sales.

Agents can build Zillow Showcase into their listing pitch to win over sellers, whose top two priorities when choosing an agent are the agent's ability to get their home in front of the largest pool of interested buyers (52%) and the agent's ability to get them the highest sales price (45%), according to recent Zillow research . Zillow Showcase supports both goals, and delivering on these priorities for sellers is helping agents win more business. Agents using Zillow Showcase on more than half of their listings on Zillow are winning 30% more listings than similar agents who are not using Showcase.1

"At Epique, we believe agents deserve every possible advantage to succeed in today's evolving market," said Josh Miller, CEO and co-founder of Epique Realty. "Zillow Showcase is not just a benefit - it's a strategic game-changer. Zillow Showcase is helping our agents rise above the noise, tell better stories with their listings, and close more deals. We're giving our agents access to the most advanced branding and listing technology in the business."

Showcase listings feature a stunning media-forward listing design along with AI-powered visuals developed to draw buyers in. Each Showcase listing is also featured in a dedicated email to interested shoppers, highlighting the agent's name and brokerage branding.

"By offering Zillow Showcase to their agents, Epique Realty is helping agents create their own digital billboard in front of Zillow's high-intent, highly engaged audience of home shoppers," said Soumya Tulloss, Zillow senior vice president of agent sales. "This partnership is another example of our continued focus on giving the industry technology and tools that help agents show up in the most elevated way possible to buyers and sellers."

In addition to the advanced marketing capabilities it unlocks for agents, Zillow Showcase serves as a technology incubator, giving agents and brokers who use it access to the latest innovations first - many of which are exclusive to Showcase listings - so they can stay ahead of the curve. One example is the recently launched Showcase listing performance insights tool , which gives agents and sellers in-depth analytics on how their listing is performing on Zillow.

Epique Realty joins the growing ranks of brokerages that are offering Zillow Showcase to their agents and helping their clients succeed. Brokerages interested in Zillow Showcase can visit zillowshowcase . Zillow Showcase is available nationwide.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future-one bold step at a time.

(ZFIN)

1 For all Showcase claims, visit: .

