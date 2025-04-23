DENSO To Demo Keyless Access Fleet Solutions, V2X Tech At NAFA Institute & Expo 2025

Automotive supplier's MobiQTM technology transforms fleet operations, removing the headaches of physical keys, preventing unauthorized access and reducing downtime

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, will participate in the NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) Institute & Expo (I&E) 2025, taking place April 28-30 in Long Beach, California.

At the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals, DENSO will showcase how keyless access solutions from its smart mobility brand MobiQTM help simplify, secure and transform fleet access control. It will also highlight how MobiQTM leverages decades of DENSO vehicle-to-everything (V2X) expertise to enable seamless connectivity between infrastructure, vehicles and users.

The DENSO team welcomes event attendees to see these products in action as it seeks out new technology, fleet and government partners who share the company's passion for the safe and efficient movement of goods and people.

"For decades DENSO has innovated automotive parts and systems, keyless access solutions and connectivity technology, and our team is using that rich history to help fleet managers optimize their operations," said Dino Nardicchio, vice president of North America New Business Development at DENSO. "We're excited to connect with NAFA I&E 2025 attendees who recognize the need for fleet management tools that increase security, streamline vehicle assignment and access, and reveal new data insights for improved performance."

What DENSO is Showing

At Booth #627, DENSO will highlight the capabilities of its MobiQTM keyless access solutions, using a car in the booth to demonstrate the various ways keyless access tools can simplify vehicle access and management.

The keyless access types that will be demoed include badge, phone and face ID access – all of which provide unique opportunities for fleets to operate more smoothly and efficiently.

Beyond keyless access, the company will also showcase its latest V2X technology:



MobiQTM V2X Roadside Unit – a device that can integrate with existing infrastructure such as traffic signal controllers and networks to enhance safe and efficient traffic flows. MobiQTM V2X On-Board Unit – a device enabling connected vehicles and intelligent infrastructure to communicate, creating new opportunities to improve road safety and vehicle movement.

Together, these dynamic solutions help advance the MobiQTM brand's ultimate goal of enhancing quality of life through improved safety, mobility and sustainability.

How to Connect

For technology, fleet or government leaders interested in learning more about DENSO's smart mobility approach, please visit the company's booth or go here to inquire about a meeting with our team .

If interested in opportunities at a leading supplier committed to making roads safer and more efficient for all, visit DENSO's career page .

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit

SOURCE DENSO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED