Ben Soleimani Unveils BESPOKE By Ben Soleimani: A New Era Of Luxury Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A fourth-generation industry leader, Soleimani has spent decades shaping the way the world's renowned designers source and customize luxury interiors. His rugs - a mastery of materiality, scale, and composition - have redefined the standard in the design world. Founded in 2019, the Ben Soleimani brand has quickly become a definitive resource for designers, with flagship showrooms in Los Angeles and New York City. The evolution with BESPOKE by Ben Soleimani is not only a natural progression and a response to the growing demand for exclusivity and customization, but also a return to a business model he is passionate about.

Marking this new chapter, the brand will be relocating its New York location to just steps from the iconic A&D and D&D Buildings, unveiling an immersive to-the-trade showroom. This new design destination will feature a Custom Design Studi workspace for designers and offer exclusive access to the brand's full range of custom capabilities, antique rug collections, and signature furnishings, paving the way for a new era of collaboration between Ben Soleimani and the design community.

"We are ushering in a new era-one that redefines luxury for the world's design visionaries," says Ben Soleimani. "It's always been second nature to me to collaborate with designers to bring their creative visions to life- it's what established me as a pioneer in the rug industry decades ago. As the demand for customization grows, I'm excited to return to my roots, working closely with new and old friends in the trade to craft bespoke pieces that elevate and distinguish their projects."

With a lineage deeply woven into the history of luxurious, artisanal rugs, Ben Soleimani remains synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship. BESPOKE by Ben Soleimani 's newly refined, custom-centric collections span rugs, furniture, lighting, and decor. The latest introductions include a range of Custom Rugs in new colors and patterns, as well as furnishings in rare and exotic materials, such as burl and Macassar ebony, paired with premium metals - blending historical influences with contemporary refinement. The Atlas Curved Sectional debuts with a striking new modular silhouette -thoughtfully designed to scale for grander spaces - a sleek bumper chaise and a refined metal plate accent along the back, combining architectural form with tailored comfort; the Archer Chaise , designed to make a statement in any room, and the Kingsley Dining Table is now elevated with a radiating Macassar ebony veneer top and a sophisticated lacquered finish. The Northwood Desk , also crafted in Macassar ebony, features black inset leather trim and felt-lined drawers for a refined workspace, while the Ember Stool , a brand-new walnut burlwood design, offers a versatile form and is finished with mohair upholstery for an English-inspired touch.

Soleimani's commitment to sustainability remains central to the brand, seamlessly merging innovation with heritage craftsmanship. He is continuously pushing the boundaries of sustainable luxury, pioneering new yarns, weaves, and materials. Select rug collections feature hand-spun fibers from upcycled materials, meticulously designed to replicate the luxurious textures of premium wools, cashmere, mohair, and silk, providing designers with sustainable yet uncompromisingly luxurious solutions.

The launch of BESPOKE by Ben Soleimani , with its made-to-order and contract-grade offerings, underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to the trade and its designer partnerships. With industry-leading production capabilities and lead times, Soleimani's unmatched customization in texture, weave, material, color, and scale will continue to elevate luxury hospitality, commercial, and high-end residential projects and drive exclusive B2B partnerships. And to accommodate designers' varying project timelines and needs, the Ben Soleimani brand continues to maintain a generous assortment of in-stock inventory.

As the industry evolves, Soleimani remains at the forefront, reimagining the possibilities of design, craftsmanship, and customization while staying true to the values that have defined his work for decades. With BESPOKE by Ben Soleimani, Ben is exactly where he belongs-thriving, innovating, and delivering on what the design community desires most.

About Ben Soleimani:

Ben Soleimani is a fourth-generation rug icon and urban developer known for pioneering custom, high-end interiors. Founded in 2019, the Ben Soleimani brand has become a leading destination for luxury design, with flagship showrooms in Los Angeles and New York. With an emphasis on timeless design, bespoke craftsmanship, and sustainability, the brand serves as the premier resource for contract and residential designers worldwide.

