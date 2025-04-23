Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pet Communication Device (NPL-536)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comforting way for pet parents to have conversations with their fur babies," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the TRANSLATION DEVICE. My innovative design may help pet owners, especially those who are lonely or stressed and want to have a conversation with their pets."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for animal lovers to communicate with their pets. In doing so, it could provide added comfort for individuals who are lonely or stressed. While allowing them to communicate back and forth with their pets. As a result, it could provide individuals with a more positive outlook on life. It also ensures it is easily accessible if needed. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-536, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

