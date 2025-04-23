Cleveland State University’S Online Master’S In CSD Prepares Students For Multi-State SLP Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio -

With the upcoming implementation of the Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC), many speech-language pathologists (SLPs) may expand their practice across participating states. Cleveland State University's (CSU) online Master's in Communication and Speech Disorders (CSD) program prepares graduates for rewarding careers, while supporting them in navigating evolving SLP opportunities.







The ASLP-IC allows eligible SLPs who hold an active speech-language pathology license in their home state-and meet other compact requirements-to apply for privileges to practice in participating states. CSU students who live in a state that has enacted the ASLP-IC may pursue compact privileges if they meet practitioner requirements. With Ohio among the 34 states that have adopted the compact (ASLP, 2024), the pathway to practicing across multiple states [JF1] is becoming increasingly accessible.

While CSU's program meets the academic and clinical requirements needed for licensure, eligibility for the SLP compact license depends on an individual's home state participation. In addition to state approval, applicants must meet additional criteria, including completion of post-graduation supervised hours and approval through the ASLP-IC application process.

SLPs have a broad scope of practice and serve individuals in diverse settings. With the growing role of telepractice, eligible practitioners can expand their reach across state lines under the compact. Beyond workforce flexibility, the SLP field is expected to grow by 18% through 2033-compared to the national average of 4%-making it a promising career choice (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024).

CSU's online M.A. in Communication Sciences and Disorders program is designed for those looking to become licensed SLPs in Ohio and beyond, offering a pathway to a fulfilling career. This online SLP program features:

Flexible Learning: Complete fully online coursework

Hands-On Experience: Participate in one residency for real-world training

Clinical Placement Support: Work directly with a clinical placement team to help identify and secure clinical education sites near one's local area

Certification Preparation: Receive the academic and clinical experience needed to start pursuing certification as a speech-language pathologist

Eligible applicants include individuals with a bachelor's degree in communication sciences and disorders or bachelor's degree-holders who have completed prerequisite coursework from an accredited university.

The Master of Arts (M.A.) program in Communication Sciences and Disorders {distance education} is accredited by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Online courses are offered primarily in asynchronous formats, so students don't have to put their personal and professional lives on hold as they earn their degrees and pursue their career goals.

Learn more about Cleveland State University's online Master of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Applications are now being accepted for the fall 2025 term.

About Cleveland State University

Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution located in the heart of Northeast Ohio with 14,000-plus students, 10 colleges and schools, and more than 150 academic programs. Find more information at csuohio.edu or contact ... .

###

For more information about Cleveland State University, contact the company here:

Cleveland State University

Kristin Broka

...

2121 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

CONTACT: Kristin Broka