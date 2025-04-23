UPDATE -- HP Announces 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator Cohort

News Highlights:



Eight nonprofit organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain selected for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator.

Organizations are serving disconnected adolescents and adults through digital skills training, education access, and other community-driven initiatives.

Each nonprofit will receive $100,000 of HP technology and solutions, capacity-building cash grants, and six–months of training and programming to support scale.

In its first three years, the Accelerator helped 27 participating organizations expand their reach by more than 9 million people. The Digital Equity Accelerator, a joint initiative of HP Inc. and the HP Foundation, helps power the future of work by improving access to technology, digital literacy, and AI-driven skills development.



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and the HP Foundation announced the selection of 8 nonprofit organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator (Accelerator). The Accelerator will provide the 2025 cohort with a USD $100,000 grant, HP technology (~USD $100,000 value), and six months of virtual training to strengthen capacity and drive digital inclusion.

"The future of work depends on equitable access to technology, digital skills, and opportunity,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. and Executive Director, HP Foundation.“Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP is empowering nonprofits to bridge the digital divide, ensuring disconnected adolescents and adults have the tools and training needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By investing in these organizations, we are not just expanding access-we are powering the future of work."

A $1 trillion-plus digital divide is limiting billions from achieving equal access to education and economic opportunities. Through the Accelerator, HP collaborates with a network of partners to help nonprofit organizations scale digital equity solutions.

“We are fortunate to work with companies like HP that are committed to scaling tech for good through this Accelerator,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director, MIT Solve.“Our support programs are designed to meet nonprofit leaders where they are – providing capacity building workshops, executive coaching, peer-to-peer collaboration, and a library of in-kind resources to help them fully benefit from the program.”

Accelerating Digital Equity in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain

The Accelerator helps nonprofits scale digital equity programs for disconnected adults and adolescents to power the future of work. Meet the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator cohort:

Greece:



Socialinnov (Social Impact and Innovation) – Leveraging technology to drive social change, Socialinnov has equipped more than 40,000 people in underrepresented communities in Greece with digital skills training that expands access to the digital economy. The Smile of the Child (TSoC) – Founded in 1995 by 10-year-old Andreas Yannopoulos, The Smile of the Child (TSoC) is a non-profit organization supporting more than 2.2 million adults and adolescents with tools, technology and other resources.

Indonesia:



Solve Education Foundation – Focusing on empowering Indonesian youth with 21st century skills through its AI-powered learning platform, edbot.ai, an innovative enrichment program, helping students succeed in school and beyond. Markoding (Daya Kreasi Anak Bangsa Foundation) – Helps equip underprivileged youth with 21st-century skills to foster a generation of innovators. Its flagship program, Perempuan Inovasi, has empowered over 35,000 women with STEM training, mentorship, and access to job opportunities.

Nigeria:



She-Code Africa Women Tech Initiative (She Code Africa) – Provides participants across Africa with in-demand digital and technical skills. Since 2016, its training, mentorship, scholarships, and career programs have helped more than 62,000 people receive the digital skills needed to thrive in the digital economy. The Slum to School Initiative (Slum2School Africa) – Addressing Africa's education crisis, this volunteer-driven organization provides quality education, skills development, and psychosocial support to underserved children and youth, empowering them to drive sustainable development.

Spain:



AlmaNatura Foundation – Founded in a small village in Southern Spain, AlmaNatura designs and implements projects that revitalize rural areas through employment, education, health, and sustainability, fostering opportunities for local communities to thrive. Fundación Esplai Ciudadanía Comprometida (Committed Citizenship Esplai Foundation) – Focuses on promoting citizen empowerment through inclusive, rights-based projects and programs. It collaborates with local, national, and international organizations to support socio-educational initiatives in information and communication technologies (ICT).

Since 2022, the Accelerator has helped expand the reach of 27 nonprofit organizations in Brazil, Canada, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and the U.S. by more than 9 million people.

HP's Commitment to Digital Equity and Sustainable Impact

As nearly half of the world's population remains offline, equipping youth and adults with critical skills reflects HP's commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting economic inclusion. The Digital Equity Accelerator is one way HP is delivering progress toward its goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.

For more information on the Digital Equity Accelerator, please visit the website .

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit .