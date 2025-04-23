MJH Life Sciences® And The American College Of Cardiology Collaborate To Advance Pharmacists’ Role In Cardiovascular Care Through Education And Clinical Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciencesannounces a Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) between the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and two MJH premier brands, Pharmacy Times(PT) and Pharmacy Times Continuing EducationTM (PTCE).

The SAP program partners leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions for enhanced national reach and visibility. By using the vast MJH Life Sciences communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, PT and PTCE will collaborate with ACC in developing expert-led, peer-reviewed educational materials, ensuring information is accurate, up-to-date and clinically relevant.

“We are excited to connect the American College of Cardiology with pharmacy professionals nationwide,” said Gilbert Hernandez, senior vice president, corporate development, at MJH Life Sciences.“This collaboration brings together ACC's leadership in cardiovascular science with our educational reach through Pharmacy Times and PTCE, creating valuable opportunities for pharmacists to enhance their knowledge. Together, we're supporting pharmacists' expanding role in cardiology care while providing our audience with access to high-quality cardiovascular education.”

Pharmacists increasingly contribute to improving outcomes for cardiology patients through medication management, patient education and chronic disease management. By ensuring proper medication adherence, minimizing drug interactions and offering guidance on lifestyle changes, pharmacists enhance the overall quality of care for patients with cardiovascular conditions. Their involvement in multidisciplinary teams, preventive screenings and the use of technology for remote monitoring also allows for more personalized, effective treatment plans. This new collaboration will allow pharmacists to access ACC's clinical expertise and educational resources in establishing a robust pipeline for sharing cardiovascular updates, new therapy information and best practices with MJH Life Sciences' pharmacy audience-including clinical, community, health system and specialty pharmacists.

“The American College of Cardiology is mission-driven to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all and we cannot achieve our mission without the support of the entire cardiovascular care team, including pharmacists.” said ACC CEO Cathleen C. Gates.“Through this collaboration we are ensuring that pharmacist team members have access to the latest guidance and cardiovascular health news from the college and are helping to ensure cardiovascular disease patients are leading heart-healthy lives.”

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of over 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with cutting-edge education and advocacy, rigorous professional credentials, and trusted clinical guidance. From its world-class JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its accreditation services, global network of chapters and sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the college is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at or connect on social media at @ACCinTouch.

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system and oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE's print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

