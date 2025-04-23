New York, USA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~17% by 2032 with Advancements in Non-Invasive Testing | DelveInsight

The liquid biopsy market size in cancer diagnostics is experiencing rapid growth due to advancements in non-invasive testing technologies. These tests, which analyze blood or other bodily fluids for cancer-related biomarkers, offer a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. Increasing cancer prevalence, rising demand for early detection, and continuous innovations in genomics and biotechnology are driving market expansion.

DelveInsight's Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading liquid biopsy companies' market shares, challenges, liquid biopsy market drivers, barriers, trends, and key liquid biopsy companies such as Myriad Genetics Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others in the market.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Overview

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive technique that detects and monitors cancer through blood or other bodily fluids, analyzing circulating tumor cells, cell-free DNA, or exosomes shed by tumors. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, it offers real-time insights into tumor genetics, aiding in early diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and detection of residual disease or recurrence-especially valuable when tissue is inaccessible or frequent sampling is needed. By capturing the tumor's evolving molecular profile, liquid biopsy supports personalized treatment, identifies actionable mutations, reveals resistance mechanisms, and benefits from advances in technologies like next-generation sequencing and digital PCR, enhancing its role in precision oncology.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Regional Market Insights

North America is projected to hold a major share of the liquid biopsy market in cancer diagnostics. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, a strong emphasis on oncology research, favorable government initiatives supporting liquid biopsy advancements, and a supportive environment for product innovation and commercialization.

Within North America, in 2024, the US liquid biopsy market contributed 87% of the region's revenue. A primary driver of this high adoption rate for liquid biopsy products and services in the US is the substantial cancer burden in the country.

Europe follows closely, with Germany, France, and the UK leading in the integration of liquid biopsy into routine clinical practice, supported by favorable government policies and an aging population prone to cancer. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, especially in countries like China, Japan, and India, fueled by rising cancer incidence rates, increasing awareness, and improvements in diagnostic technologies.

Regional disparities in market development are primarily influenced by healthcare accessibility, reimbursement frameworks, and regulatory environments. North America enjoys a significant head start due to its strong network of biotech firms and collaborations between diagnostic companies and academic institutions.

Recent Developments in the Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market



In March 2025, Belay Diagnostics partnered with GenomOncology (GO), a precision medicine software provider offering data-driven solutions to enhance cancer care. To optimize the tertiary analysis of its Summit test and comprehensive DNA panel, Belay Diagnostics has integrated the GO Pathology Workbench into its variant interpretation and analysis processes. Designed with specialized clinical applications, the GO Pathology Workbench allows the Belay Diagnostics team to efficiently process thousands of samples each month. This customized platform supports accurate variant interpretation and informed treatment decision-making.

In December 2024, PanGIA Biotech , a trailblazer in liquid biopsy technology, announced its first global partnership through a collaboration with Canary Oncoceutics. This alliance brings the launch of the PanGIA Prostate Assay to market-an AI-powered, urine-based liquid biopsy designed for prostate cancer detection-making its commercial debut in India.

In August 2024, Labcorp announced that it had received De Novo marketing authorization from the FDA for PGDx elio plasma focus Dx - the first and only kitted liquid biopsy test for pan-solid tumors available in the industry. In May 2024, Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc., a leader in extracellular vesicle-based liquid biopsy for early cancer detection, received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for its Mercy Halo Ovarian Cancer Screening Test, intended for use in asymptomatic, postmenopausal women.

Key Players in the Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

The liquid biopsy market is rapidly evolving, driven by the demand for minimally invasive, accurate, and real-time monitoring tools in oncology. Key players in liquid biopsy market include major diagnostics and biotechnology companies such as Myriad Genetics Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biocept Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., MDx Health, Neogenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health, Bio-Techne, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, Lucence Health Inc., Personal Gemone Diagnostics Inc., SAGA Diagnostics, Agena Bioscience Inc., The Menarini Group, MiRXES Pte Ltd. , and others.​

These liquid biopsy companies are at the forefront of innovation, leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and advanced bioinformatics to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers from blood and other bodily fluids. Their platforms are increasingly being adopted in both clinical and research settings for early cancer detection, treatment selection, monitoring therapeutic response, and identifying resistance mechanisms.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Factor Analysis

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Drivers

The liquid biopsy market in cancer diagnostics is being driven by several key factors:



Rising incidence of various cancers, increasing the need for effective diagnostic tools.

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, as patients and healthcare providers prefer less invasive and more comfortable diagnostic options.

The increasing prominence of precision medicine, which focuses on tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles, is boosting the use of liquid biopsy in personalized cancer care.

Ongoing technical innovations in product development, including:



Advancements in genomics



Improvements in sequencing technologies Progress in bioinformatics

These innovations are enhancing the sensitivity, accuracy, and speed of liquid biopsy tests. Collectively, these factors are contributing to the growing importance of liquid biopsy in revolutionizing cancer diagnostics.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Restraints and Challenges

The liquid biopsy market faces several challenges, including the risk of false results , such as false positives and false negatives, which can arise due to factors like low concentrations of tumor DNA in blood samples, technical limitations, or biological variations. Additionally, the lack of standardization in procedures , including sample collection, processing, and testing methodologies, creates variability in results, making it difficult to ensure consistent and reliable outcomes across different laboratories and healthcare systems. Overcoming these obstacles is crucial for improving the accuracy and clinical utility of liquid biopsy tests.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Opportunities

The liquid biopsy market in cancer diagnostics presents significant opportunities, particularly due to the limited current utilization in clinical settings . Despite its potential, the adoption of liquid biopsy in routine clinical practice remains underdeveloped, offering room for market growth as awareness and integration improve. Additionally, expanding the reach of liquid biopsy technologies in emerging economies presents a promising opportunity.

As these regions experience advancements in healthcare infrastructure and greater access to diagnostic tools, liquid biopsy can be integrated into cancer detection protocols, providing non-invasive and cost-effective solutions to address the rising demand for advanced diagnostics.

