Auditfile Announces Launch Of AI Audit Agents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AuditFile Brings The Power of Agentic AI To Audits, Reviews, and Compilations

- Steven BongWALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AuditFile has launched its new AuditFile AI Audit Agents, a groundbreaking set of new features that brings autonomous, intelligent workflows into the audit process. Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc., is a provider of cloud-based audit automation platform for CPAs and internal audit teams.The new AuditFile AI Audit Agents features are designed to amplify human expertise, not replace it -- handling repetitive, time-consuming audit tasks so professionals can focus on high-value judgment and client service. AuditFile AI Audit Agents enable auditors to leverage the power of AuditFile's patented AI technology to complete attest procedures, analyze large amounts of financial data, prepare financial statements, and aid in the assessment of risk.The AI Audit Agents autonomously plan, execute, and follow up on audit tasks, while keeping the human auditor in control with real-time approvals and feedback.“We built AuditFile AI Audit Agents to act like the most dependable member of your team: one that works around the clock, does the work correctly, and never complains about work-life balance.” said Steven Bong, CEO of AuditFile.AuditFile is the only complete, cloud-based all-in-one engagement automation platform for public accounting professionals. Offered in three subscription options, AuditFile easily scales to meet the specific needs of firms of all sizes and specialties, and includes data storage, web-based training, and technical support in the subscription fee. AuditFile was recently awarded the title of #1 Audit Tool in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards.AuditFile AI Audit Agents are available as an immediate addition for customers on Pro Plus! and Enterprise plans.AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment.For more information, visit . The company will have a booth at the 2025 AICPA Engage conference in Las Vegas,

Kevin Bong

AuditFile, Inc.

+1 888-502-7001

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.