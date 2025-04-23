Los Angeles County Bar Association Holds National Law Day Of Action On May 1St

Day of Action takes place May 1 in Los Angeles and across the country.

Association Calls Attorneys, Judges and Other Legal Professionals for Participation

- LACBA President Sarvenaz Bahar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is calling on all attorneys, judges, and legal professionals in the Los Angeles area to participate in the National Law Day of Action on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm, downtown Federal Courthouse Plaza, 350 West First Street. The 45-minute event features messages from local legal leaders and a symbolic renewing of the attorney's oath. The event is free, and registration at lacba is encouraged.

This Los Angeles Day of Action is part of a larger nationwide effort to demonstrate support for the rule of law, judicial independence, and the independence of the legal profession.

L.A. Event Speakers

.Hon. Dolly M. Gee, Chief United States District Judge, Central District of California

.Hon. Sergio C. Tapia II, Presiding Judge of Los Angeles Superior Court

.Sarvenaz Bahar, President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association

"When attorneys and judges across the country stand together on May 1st, we send a powerful message that the rule of law must be protected," states LACBA President Sarvenaz Bahar. "This isn't about politics - it's about principles that are essential to our justice system and our democracy."

LACBA encourages all legal professionals in the Los Angeles area, as well as concerned members of the community, to attend. Similar events will be happening simultaneously in cities nationwide. More information about the national series of events can be found online at LawDayofAction .

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. This year marks the third Diversity and Inclusion event organized biennially by LACBA.

Catherine Jackson

Los Angeles County Bar Association

+1 213-896-6558

