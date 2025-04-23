Oliva Gibbs Elevates Three Partners To Leadership Roles Amid Continued Growth In Energy Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Oliva Gibbs deepens leadership bench across key energy sectors.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce the promotion of three partners to leadership positions, reflecting the firm's growth and commitment to delivering unparalleled client service across the energy sector.Effective April 1, 2025:Josh Abrams has been promoted to Director of Title, Equity Partner. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Abrams will now lead the firm's national title practice. This practice at Oliva Gibbs focuses on title opinions, division order title opinions, regulatory matters, and complex upstream oil and gas and mineral transactions.Andrew Good, also based in Columbus, Ohio, has been promoted to Director of Litigation, Partner. In this practice area, Oliva Gibbs represents clients in multi-jurisdictional energy litigation, title-related disputes, and arbitration matters. His elevation supports the firm's continued investment in its litigation capabilities and strategic expansion in oil and gas litigation.Patrick Schenkel, based in the firm's Houston office, has been promoted to Director of Transactions, Partner. The transactions practice at Oliva Gibbs represents clients in a broad range of upstream and midstream oil and gas transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, and complex commercial agreements. In his new role, Schenkel will oversee the firm's strategic, business-oriented legal counsel to energy companies operating across the United States.“These appointments reflect the strength of our team and our long-term vision for the firm,” Brad Gibbs, Co-owner of Oliva Gibbs, said.“Josh, Andrew, and Patrick each bring deep experience, strong leadership, and a client-first approach to their practice areas.”“We're fortunate to have three excellent leaders driving our growing practices as Oliva Gibbs continues our growth in serving oil and gas companies across the country,” Co-owner Zack Oliva said.

